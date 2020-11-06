CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Clemson calls on Uiagalelei vs Irish

Uiagalelei insists he will be unfazed by the moment and after seeing him lead the Tigers back from an 18-point deficit against Boston College it is hard not to believe him.

"He texted me on Saturday morning and asked me if I had slept OK?" Tausha Uiagalelei told AP. Tausha said she turned the question around on DJ, who said "of course."

"He always says, 'Don't ever ask me if I'm nervous. I don't want to be asked that. If you keep asking me that I'm going to wonder if I should be nervous,'" said Tausha, who is making the trip to Notre Dame with DJ's younger brother, Mateo, this weekend.

It was just two seasons ago Notre Dame was eliminated from the College Football Playoff by Clemson and then-freshman phenom Lawrence.

Now another Clemson freshman quarterback stands in the way of the Fighting Irish's first victory against a top-five opponent in 17 years. Just like Lawrence, this is no ordinary freshman.

"These kids see a lot now and are well prepared. DJ will be well prepared for a number of things that we'll show him," Irish coach Brian Kelly said. "The most important thing is to make sure that he's not comfortable back there."