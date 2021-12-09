CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Clemson AD going to Miami

Miami completed a busy week of transition Thursday, announcing the hiring of Dan Radakovich as athletic director.

Radakovich comes from Clemson, where he spent the last nine years overseeing the Tigers' rise to football superpower under coach Dabo Swinney.

The announcement of Radakovich to lead the athletic department comes two days after Miami introduced Mario Cristobal as its new football coach. Cristobal, a former Hurricanes offensive lineman, was lured away from Oregon, where he had been head coach the last four seasons.

"I am so grateful to President (Julio) Frenk and the university's board of trustees for this incredible opportunity," Radakovich said in a statement. "Their commitment to Miami Athletics' comprehensive pursuit of excellence and championships is what brought me back to Miami."

Radakovich holds a master's degree in business administration from Miami. He replaces Blake James, who was let go last month by the school.

Clemson has named deputy AD Graham Neff as its acting athletic director. Neff is a leading candidate to replace Radakovich at the school.

Miami becomes the third ACC school to have Radakovich as athletic director. He was at Georgia Tech from 2006 through 2012 and Clemson for the last nine years. During his stint at Clemson, the Tigers played for the national title in football four times, winning two.

"This is a significant moment for the future of athletics at the University of Miami," Frenk said in a statement. "Dan is one of the most highly regarded athletics directors in the country. He knows Miami well, from his time at the U and at Clemson, an ACC peer. His proven success, and the success that Dan has helped enable for student-athletes in the classroom and in competition, is reflective of our values."

Radakovich's career in sports administration began in 1983 at Miami. Radakovich, then 25, left an accounting firm to take a job working for Miami athletic director Sam Jankovich as the Hurricanes' director of athletic financial affairs. He arrived about 2-1/2 months before the football team won its first national championship.

His task now is to help Miami get back to that level.

