CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Cavs to test corners, OTs

That sounds like a charge to Clemson's cornerbacks to be prepared and willing to fight for the jump ball. Moreover, Miami likes to stretch you vertically and will take explosive shots downfield to test the cornerbacks. And both Virginia and Miami have gone tempo to date, which makes getting lined up correctly and early increasingly important. After being under minimal stress vs. Wake and The Citadel, Clemson's secondary will have opportunities to make plays the next couple of Saturdays.

Clemson offensive tackles Jackson Carman and Jordan McFadden have for the most part played lights out through two games, but it gets a tougher this week — especially in pass protection.

Swinney was asked about rangy Virginia linebackers junior Noah Taylor (6-5, 225), who is listed as the SAM, and senior Charles Snowden (6-7, 240), who plays WILL.

"They're an Okie front so they seem to always have an edge guy," Swinney said. "They like to box everything. They get their hands on things, they got us a couple of times last year. But they're long and improved. You can see they look a little thicker. They move No. 7 ( Taylor) all over the place. No. 11 (Snowden) is a 6-foot-7 guy that gets his hands on balls and does a really good job of creating pressure.

Anna Hickey reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.

