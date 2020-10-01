CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Cavs to test corners, OTs

CLEMSON -- Early this week, I referenced the experience and effectiveness of Virginia's offensive line (one sack allowed and over 5 yards per carry vs. Duke) and how the unit might present a solid test for the Tigers' talented and deep defensive line that still has plenty to prove.
In his Tuesday presser, head coach Dabo Swinney echoed those thoughts.
"That's a key matchup. We are going to find out on Saturday night," Swinney said. "I think we're much improved in the defensive line and hopefully that'll show. We only had one sack on them last year and didn't have many PBUs either. They were 10-of-18 on third down.
"I thought they dominated us on short yardage. We're going to have to play better up front."
Up front isn't the only area where Swinney will challenge the Clemson defense this week.
Swinney was asked about Virginia 6-foot-7 freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis, who had over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns vs. Duke. Swinney complimented Davis before veering in order to describe quarterback Brennan Armstrong's trust in his pass-catchers that possess great length.
"This quarterback is savvy, he's tough ... He's not afraid to put the ball up and give them the chance to make a competitive play. And that's where we're going to have to do a great job. They had a lot of 50-50 balls in the game, but [Davis] did a heck of a job."
That sounds like a charge to Clemson's cornerbacks to be prepared and willing to fight for the jump ball. Moreover, Miami likes to stretch you vertically and will take explosive shots downfield to test the cornerbacks. And both Virginia and Miami have gone tempo to date, which makes getting lined up correctly and early increasingly important. After being under minimal stress vs. Wake and The Citadel, Clemson's secondary will have opportunities to make plays the next couple of Saturdays.
Clemson offensive tackles Jackson Carman and Jordan McFadden have for the most part played lights out through two games, but it gets a tougher this week — especially in pass protection.
Swinney was asked about rangy Virginia linebackers junior Noah Taylor (6-5, 225), who is listed as the SAM, and senior Charles Snowden (6-7, 240), who plays WILL.
"They're an Okie front so they seem to always have an edge guy," Swinney said. "They like to box everything. They get their hands on things, they got us a couple of times last year. But they're long and improved. You can see they look a little thicker. They move No. 7 ( Taylor) all over the place. No. 11 (Snowden) is a 6-foot-7 guy that gets his hands on balls and does a really good job of creating pressure.
