CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Can Fields 'change the narrative about Lawrence?

Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields? That question will pop up throughout the college football season even though most people will say Lawrence.
However, don’t underestimate the skill and talent of Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Notre Dame quarterback and current analyst Brady Quinn isn’t ruling out Fields to make a move for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Speaking on Saturday morning’s edition of “Big Noon Kickoff,” Quinn argued for Fields making a case to be the first player selected this coming April over the universally picked Lawrence.
“He's going to be the player that everyone’s excited to watch this year, partly because of what he did last year and the other being what can he be in the future,” Quinn said. “I think when you look at Justin Fields, we all know about Trevor Lawrence. Everyone assumes he's going to be the No. 1 pick in next year's draft class but Justin Fields can change that narrative. ... This is really his campaign to see if he can leap up. He's warming up with an NFL football. This is something unprecedented for me. Everyone has unique warm up routines. I haven't seen any college quarterbacks warm up before a college game with an NFL football.
“Another thing, no knee brace. Remember last year, he had that knee brace, a little banged up. Now he's fresh, a little bit lighter, leaner. This is his opportunity to do a lot this year but it's also to make a case for that No. 1 overall pick.”
Former USC star and NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez believes the gap between Lawrence and Fields is a bit closer than people realize.
“I think the gap is closer than people think,” Sanchez said. “You look at those last four games Fields has played, it was Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Clemson. He had 10 touchdowns, two interceptions. This kid can really play. He’ll close that gap fast. You look at Trevor last year and his toughest games -- it was Clemson, which I still think Ohio State should have won because they got screwed on a couple of calls, and then LSU.
“Those were not great football games for him. They forced him to stand in the pocket, beat you with his arm, convert third downs consistently and have 10-plus-play drives. He ended up in those two most important games 36-for-70. That’s not a top quarterback in the country number.”
Last season, at least on the stat sheet, Fields had a slight edge over Lawrence despite the career totals suggesting Lawrence is the better quarterback.
Last year, Fields finished with 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, three interceptions, a 67.2% completion percentage, rushed for 484 yards and rushed for 10 touchdowns last season.
Lawrence finished with 3,665 yards, 36 touchdowns, eight interceptions, a 65.8% completion percentage, 563 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
Lawrence is a traditional pocket passer and some believe he’s the best NFL prospect since Andrew Luck. He does have some wheels to him as evidenced in his win over Fields’ Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.
However, Fields is more in the mold of signal callers like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray, guys who have a very talented arm and can also move better than most quarterbacks, according to FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt who compared the quarterbacks back in September.
“In today's NFL, it's no longer, ‘we have to get the pocket passer,’” Klatt said. “Now it’s ‘we have to get the best football player for the position.’ Lamar (Jackson) is proving that, Kyler (Murray) is proving that. These guys are great throwers of the football. That’s where Fields pops in. Justin Fields got so much better as a passer last season from week one until they played (at the end of the season). He moves really well. I felt like his ability to throw the football down the field got so much better.
“I will tell you this, when he first arrived from Georgia, I was standing with Ryan Day ... he (Fields) was throwing the football on the field and Ryan goes, ‘we have a lot of work to do.’ (Now), he's as good of a passer down the field as anyone. That's why it's not going to be cut and clear of who's going to be the No. 1 pick next spring.”
Nick Kosko reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!