CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Bring on the young talent

“This year, it's never been more important” to get players time on the field, he said.

That was certainly true of Murphy and Bresee, two of the most coveted defensive prospects in last year's high school class.

Murphy is a 6-foot-5 end from Marietta, Georgia, who seemed to be in the Wake Forest backfield as much as the Demon Deacons. Murphy led Clemson with seven tackles, two of them sacks.

“My first drive out there, I was very nervous,” Murphy said. But after his first hit, he went back to football.

“After that, it was like high school ball and I just did what I do out on the field,” he said.

Bresee, also 6-5, is a tackle from Damascus, Maryland. He finished with 3.5 tackles while he and Murphy became the first Tiger freshmen to post sacks in their debut games in four years.

Bresee also blocked a field goal.

It was a strong start to what defensive coordinator Brent Venables hopes to see often the next few seasons. He was also amused by Bresee' eagerness; he was called for an offsides penalty on one of his first snaps before settling in.