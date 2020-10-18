CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 2 Tiger QBs nursing injuries

"I mean, it's his left hand," Swinney said of Phommachanh. "So I just know he's got a little break in there. So I think if it was any other position, he'd be able to play, but I don't know as a quarterback what type of casting he would have to have on to be able to grip the ball like he needs to. I don't know.

"But obviously, you don't do a whole lot with the left hand. You've still got to be able to grip the ball and position the ball a little bit. So I don't know. You'll have to see, once they get in there and see exactly the extent of it, what they need to do and how they can brace it or cast it or whatever."

Clemson offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott was mum on Uiagalelei's status.

"Just decided to hold him, let Taisun get some work," Elliott said. "That was the biggest decision there."

Lawrence, meanwhile, took pride in how Helms — who completed 5 of 7 passes (71.4%) for 74 yards and two touchdowns — stepped up as No. 1 Tigers (5-0, 4-0 ACC) notched another dominant outing, this time against Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2).