CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 10 Tigers named to All-ACC Team

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021 All-ACC Team on Tuesday, including 10 selections from Clemson, second most in the conference.

Clemson has now produced double-digit All-ACC selections in each of the last seven seasons.

Clemson collected four first-team selections, all from the defense, as defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebacker James Skalski and cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich all earned first-team nods.

Three Clemson players were selected to the second team, including offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive end Myles Murphy and placekicker B.T. Potter.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and safety Andrew Mukuba rounded out the selections with third-team honors.

Pittsburgh led the 2021 All-ACC Football Teams with 12 total spots on the first, second and third teams. Clemson was followed by Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State each with eight honorees.

Each of the conference’s 14 teams earned at least three selections to the All-ACC teams, which were chosen by a voting panel of 50 media members and each of the league’s head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote, and one point for each third-team selection.

Florida State senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, who leads the ACC and ranks No. 6 nationally in quarterback sacks with 12, led the balloting with 189 total points. Three players on the All-ACC first-team offensive unit eclipsed the 180-point mark, led by Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (187), Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison (186) and Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (181).

Tucker leads the ACC and ranks fourth nationally with 1,496 rushing yards. Addison leads the country with 17 touchdown catches. Pickett has thrown a Pitt-record 40 touchdown passes and is one TD pass shy of the ACC single-season record set by Clemson's Deshaun Watson over a 15-game span in 2016.

Pickett and Tucker are joined in the All-ACC first-team backfield by Duke running back Mataeo Durant (1,241 rushing yards). North Carolina’s Josh Downs (a league-high 98 receptions), Wake Forest’s A.T. Perry (a school single-season record 13 touchdown catches) and Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks (nine touchdown catches) complete the first-team wide receiving corps.

Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs, whose 150.4 all-purpose yards per game rank third nationally, earned selection as both first-team all-purpose back, second-team specialist and third-team running back. Virginia Tech’s Jelani Woods (44 receptions, eight TDs) is the first-team tight end.

The first-team offensive line is a standout unit that includes Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner Ikem Ekwonu of NC State and Jim Tatum Award winner Zach Tom of Wake Forest at the tackle slots. Boston College placed two veterans up front in guard Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom, and Louisville’s Caleb Chandler earned the other first-team offensive guard position.

ake Forest’s Nick Sciba, who ranks fourth on the ACC’s all-time scoring list, holds the first-team placekicker spot and is joined on special teams by the NC State tandem of punter Trenton Gill (45.0 yards per punt) and return specialist Zonovan Knight (two 100-yard kickoff returns this season).

Florida State’s Johnson is joined on the All-ACC first-team defensive front by fellow defensive end Cody Roscoe of Florida State and a trio of defensive tackles (due to ties in the voting) in Pitt’s Calijah Kancey, NC State’s Corey Durden and Clemson’s Tyler Davis.

With Davis joined by linebacker James Skalski and cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth, Clemson led all schools with four defensive first-team selections. NC State boasted three with Durden joined by linebacker Drake Thomas and safety Tanner Ingle.

Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones and Florida State safety Jammer Robinson round out the All-ACC first-team defensive unit.

