Clemson-Carolina baseball Friday game postponed

CLEMSON -- The South Carolina-Clemson baseball series opener has been postponed because of rain in the Upstate.

The in-state series will now take place this Saturday at Fluor Field with a 4 p.m. first pitch and in Columbia on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. inside Founders Park. The series' third game will take place on Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.