 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clemson-Carolina baseball Friday game postponed
0 comments
alert

Clemson-Carolina baseball Friday game postponed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, Baseball generic illustration

CLEMSON -- The South Carolina-Clemson baseball series opener has been postponed because of rain in the Upstate.

The in-state series will now take place this Saturday at Fluor Field with a 4 p.m. first pitch and in Columbia on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. inside Founders Park. The series' third game will take place on Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Tickets that were previously designated for this Friday's game in Clemson are now valid for the May 11 game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more
  • Game 1 - Saturday, Feb. 27 in Greenville (Fluor Field), 4 p.m.
  • Game 2 - Sunday, Feb. 28 in Columbia (Founders Park), 1:30 p.m.
  • Game 3 - Tuesday, May 11 in Clemson (Doug Kingsmore Stadium), 6 p.m.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News