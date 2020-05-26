Clemson bringing athletes back June 8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLEMSON -- Clemson football and men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes are set to return to voluntary activity beginning June 8.

The move comes as Clemson University announced its phased return plan last week in the wake of the NCAA’s decision to permit voluntary activity for all sports.

Student-athletes may return to the Clemson area as early as June 1 while undergoing a period of social and physical distancing -- seven days at home prior to return to the area, and seven days in the Clemson area.

Once this period is complete without symptoms, the student-athletes are eligible to begin preparticipation physicals with Clemson Sports Medicine. This physical includes a test for COVID-19, as well as an antibody test. Student-athletes must also complete a daily screening before entering facilities.

"We are encouraged to begin the first step in the implementation of our Phase I planning, and appreciate the leadership of our university in helping us prepare for our student-athletes and staff to return in early June," Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. "We are confident in our ability to provide a safe environment and have put our energy into that goal. We’re encouraged by the progress and remain vigilant as we begin to welcome a limited number of student-athletes back to our facilities."