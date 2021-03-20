CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Clemson, Winthrop fall in openers

INDIANAPOLIS — Geo Baker spent part of this week using his voice to raise awareness about inequities in college sports.
He'll get to use his platform for a couple more days after helping Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 38 years.
Baker scored 13 points, including the decisive layup with 10 seconds left, and the 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights toppled No. 7 seed Clemson 60-56 on Friday night in the Midwest Region.
"It's better than I imagined, honestly," Baker said. "This is something that we've all dreamed of for a really long time, but to hear the Rutgers fans and they're just going crazy, and just knowing that we survived and advanced in March, that's something that I've always imagined. It was crazier than I ever even pictured."
Rutgers (16-11) was last selected for the NCAAs in 1991, an appearance that ended with a first-round loss to Arizona State. The Scarlet Knights' last victory in the tournament came in 1983 against a school that's since changed its name from Southwest Louisiana to just Louisiana.
The drought is over for Rutgers, which will face No. 2 seed Houston on Sunday.
Aamir Sims led Clemson (16-8) with 15 points, but was held in check for most of the second half. Clyde Trapp had 12 of his 14 points after halftime, but the Tigers failed to make a shot in the final four minutes.
"The easy baskets are often the difference," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "Give the Rutgers kids credit. They got a couple more easy baskets in the game than we did and that was the difference."
Clemson reached the round of 16 in its last tournament appearance in 2018, but the Tigers have lost in the first round in four of their last six NCAA trips.
Villanova over Winthrop
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Villanova found a way to advance in the NCAA Tournament without Collin Gillespie.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the fifth-seeded Wildcats pulled away in the second half for a 73-63 victory over 12th-seeded Winthrop in the South Region on Friday night.
Villanova (17-6) had lost both games since senior point guard and Big East co-player of the year Gillespie tore a ligament in his left knee during the Wildcats' victory over then-No. 14 Creighton on March 3. That made Winthrop, which came in with just one loss this season, a popular upset pick.
But Robinson-Earl — who shared Big East player of the year honors with Gillespie and Seton Hall senior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili in an historic three-way split — delivered when the Wildcats needed him, making four free throws that launched a 9-0 run to give Villanova its biggest lead at 60-47. The Wildcats will face 13th-seeded North Texas in the second round on Sunday. The Mean Green upset fourth-seeded Purdue in overtime earlier Friday.
D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop (23-2) with 12 points. The Eagles, who entered the game with seven consecutive victories, have not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2007.
Winthrop edged Villanova 37-35 on the glass, but Robinson-Earl seemed to come up with the rebounds he needed on both ends. Muscling his way to the basket also created chances at the foul line, where he went 8 of 11.
The Eagles committed just 10 turnovers, but they ended up proving costly as Villanova converted them into 15 points. And while they played up-tempo for the most part, they struggled to slow the Wildcats when they went fast.