CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Clemson, Winthrop fall in openers

INDIANAPOLIS — Geo Baker spent part of this week using his voice to raise awareness about inequities in college sports.

He'll get to use his platform for a couple more days after helping Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 38 years.

Baker scored 13 points, including the decisive layup with 10 seconds left, and the 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights toppled No. 7 seed Clemson 60-56 on Friday night in the Midwest Region.

"It's better than I imagined, honestly," Baker said. "This is something that we've all dreamed of for a really long time, but to hear the Rutgers fans and they're just going crazy, and just knowing that we survived and advanced in March, that's something that I've always imagined. It was crazier than I ever even pictured."

Rutgers (16-11) was last selected for the NCAAs in 1991, an appearance that ended with a first-round loss to Arizona State. The Scarlet Knights' last victory in the tournament came in 1983 against a school that's since changed its name from Southwest Louisiana to just Louisiana.

The drought is over for Rutgers, which will face No. 2 seed Houston on Sunday.