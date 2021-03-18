CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Brownell knows foe knows how to win

Clemson’s most successful NCAA run came in 1980, the first year Clemson was selected. The Tigers won three tournament games under head coach Bill Foster and reached the Elite Eight of the tournament before losing to UCLA. Clemson also made the Sweet 16 in 1990 under Cliff Ellis and 1997 under Rick Barnes.

Most recently, Clemson returned to the Sweet 16 in 2018 behind two wins in San Diego, including a 31-point victory over No. 4 seed Auburn in the second round. It was the largest margin of victory by a lower seed in tournament history.

Brownell's view

On Wednesday, Brownell virtually met the media from Indianapolis to preview Friday's game. He said the team arrived in Indy on Monday. It passed both required COVID-19 tests (taken within 12 hours) in order to play on Friday.

On keys to the Friday game:

"Shore up some things defensively to make sure we're in the right spots to guard them. We have to be strong with the ball offensively, I think (Rutgers) is physical. We have be more sound in not turning it over. I think the ability to make shots is a big key. We are who we are and they are who they are, nothing drastically differently.