CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Brownell knows foe knows how to win

This story is from reports by Anna Hickey of 247sports.com/college/clemson and Clemson Sports Information.
CLEMSON — Seventh-seeded Clemson will face No. 10 seed Rutgers at 9:20 p.m. Friday (truTV) in the first round of the Midwest Region.
All games in the 2021 NCAA Tournament are being held in the Indianapolis area. The winner will take on the winner of a matchup between No. 2 Houston and No. 15 Cleveland State.
Clemson's at-large bid marks the second time in the last four seasons that head coach Brad Brownell has the Tigers advancing to the NCAA Tournament. Overall, this will be Brownell’s sixth NCAA Tournament and third at Clemson. The Tigers will be making their 13th appearance overall. All have taken place since 1980.
Clemson enters the first-round game with a 16-7 record, including a 10-6 mark in regular season ACC games. The 10 conference victories are tied for the second most in program history, while the win percentage is tied for fourth best. The Tigers are 2-1 all time against Rutgers with the last matchup coming in the 2015-16 season, a 76-58 victory in Las Vegas.
Clemson enters the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 41 in the NET, No. 21 in RPI, 25 in strength of schedule. Its three Quad 1 wins rank tied for second in the ACC. The Tigers are 10-6 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games and rank first in Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins.
The Tigers have four non-conference wins over Power 5 teams, the only ACC team that can make that claim. In average NET ranking of wins, the Tigers are tied for 10th with a score of 92. They are 3-0 against teams listed in the top 12 (Alabama, Purdue and Maryland).
Aamir Simms earned All-ACC postseason accolades when the regular season concluded. Simms was named to the All-ACC second team, while also headlining a group of six Tigers to earn All-ACC Academic honors after earning the prestigious ACC Skip Prosser Scholar-Athlete Award.
The Tigers are led in scoring (13.3 ppg), rebounding (6.2 rpg) and assists (2.7 apg) by Simms. Simms has 15 double-digit scoring games, including three 20-point contests. He tied his career-high twice this season with 25 points each in wins over Miami (Jan. 2) and Georgia Tech (Feb. 12).
Hunter Tyson has turned in a career year to this point of the season. The junior is shooting a career-best 47.3% from the floor, 41.7% from three and 77.1% from the foul line. He is averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Clemson’s guard play has been more than stellar this season with the combination of Al-Amir Dawes, Nick Honor and Clyde Trapp.
Dawes, Honor and Trapp account for nearly 25.0 points per game, nearly 9.0 rebounds per game and nearly 7.0 assists per game. Trapp posted a career-high 11 assists in a win over Syracuse (Feb. 6). Dawes and Honor have combined for 20 double-digit scoring games and two 20-point outings.
Clemson’s most successful NCAA run came in 1980, the first year Clemson was selected. The Tigers won three tournament games under head coach Bill Foster and reached the Elite Eight of the tournament before losing to UCLA. Clemson also made the Sweet 16 in 1990 under Cliff Ellis and 1997 under Rick Barnes.
Most recently, Clemson returned to the Sweet 16 in 2018 behind two wins in San Diego, including a 31-point victory over No. 4 seed Auburn in the second round. It was the largest margin of victory by a lower seed in tournament history.
Brownell's view
On Wednesday, Brownell virtually met the media from Indianapolis to preview Friday's game. He said the team arrived in Indy on Monday. It passed both required COVID-19 tests (taken within 12 hours) in order to play on Friday.
On keys to the Friday game:
"Shore up some things defensively to make sure we're in the right spots to guard them. We have to be strong with the ball offensively, I think (Rutgers) is physical. We have be more sound in not turning it over. I think the ability to make shots is a big key. We are who we are and they are who they are, nothing drastically differently.
“I mean these guys have beaten some of the best teams in the Big Ten, which are some of the best teams in the country.