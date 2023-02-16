CLEMSON -- The Tigers open their 126th season with a three-game home series against Binghamton this weekend.

The first game will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at Clemson's Doug Kingsmore Stadium with LHP Ryan Ammons as the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The game will be available for viewing on the ACC Network Extra, at ClemsonTigers.com and on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers will be in action again at 2 p.m. Saturday with RHP Austin Gordon getting the start for Clemson. On Sunday at noon, RHP Jay Dill will get the start.

Clemson had a 35-23 overall record and 13-16 ACC mark in 2022.The Tigers are led by first-year head coach Erik Bakich.

Binghamton is led by 31-year head coach Tim Sinicki, who was a player at Western Carolina under head coach Jack Leggett in 1987 and 1988. The Bearcats had a 22-30 overall record in 2022. They hit .280 with a .363 on-base percentage and 36 steals, a 6.10 ERA and .967 fielding percentage in 2022.

Clemson has been picked to finish fifth in the ACC Atlantic Division in a vote by the 14 ACC head coaches in the preseason.