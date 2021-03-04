CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers open ACC play vs. Irish

Notre Dave overview

Notre Dame, who has played all three games on the road, is led by second-year head coach Link Jarrett.

The Fighting Irish won two of three games at Wake Forest last week. They are hitting .243 and have a 4.85 ERA and 1.000 fielding percentage.

Jared Miller is hitting .538, David LaManna is batting .444 and Niko Kavadas is hitting .333 with two homers and five RBIs.

Quick hits

Clemson is 4-0 when committing less than two errors and 0-2 when committing two or more errors.

Dylan Brewer and James Parker have reached base in all six games.

Clemson's Rob Hughes and Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand were teammates at Furman in 2019 and 2020.

Tiger pitching

The 2020 Tiger pitching staff set the school record for strikeouts per nine innings pitched (10.85).

The 2021 Clemson pitching staff is ahead of that figure, with 78 strikeouts in 56.0 innings pitched, good for a 12.54 mark.

Tiger pitchers have only allowed 13 walks (6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio). The school record in that category is 3.93, set by the 2017 team.

Clemson combined for 21 strikeouts against three walks in 10.1 innings pitched against No. 16 South Carolina at Greenville, S.C. on Feb. 27.

The Tigers combined for 17 strikeouts against one walk in 9.0 innings pitched against East Tennessee State on March 2.

Clemson combined for 15 strikeouts against one walk in 9.0 innings pitched against Cincinnati on Feb. 19.

Davis Sharpe has 19 strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched, while Geoffrey Gilbert has 13 strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.

