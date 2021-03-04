CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers open ACC play vs. Irish

CLEMSON -- The Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game home series against Notre Dame this weekend.
Series setup
- Who - Notre Dame (2-1, 2-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (4-2, 0-0 ACC)
- Best Ranking - UND - NR; CU - NR
- When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (noon)
- Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
- Watch - ACCNX
- Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com
- Tickets - Sold out (available on StubHub.com)
Series history
- Overall Record - Clemson leads 12-8 (1994-19)
- Record at Clemson - Tied 5-5 (1994-19)
Starting pithchers
- Friday - LHP Tommy Sheehan (UND) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU)
- Saturday - LHP John Michael Bertrand (UND) vs. RHP Ty Olenchuk (CU)
- Sunday - RHP Christian Scafidi (UND) vs. RHP Carter Raffield (CU)
Clemson overview
Clemson, who has a 4-0 home record, defeated East Tennessee State 7-3 at home on Tuesday behind two home runs by Caden Grice.
The Tigers are averaging 5.7 runs per game and hitting .265 with a .370 on-base percentage, .435 slugging percentage and seven steals.
The pitching staff has a 3.05 ERA, .240 opponents’ batting average and 6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .968.
Notre Dave overview
Notre Dame, who has played all three games on the road, is led by second-year head coach Link Jarrett.
The Fighting Irish won two of three games at Wake Forest last week. They are hitting .243 and have a 4.85 ERA and 1.000 fielding percentage.
Jared Miller is hitting .538, David LaManna is batting .444 and Niko Kavadas is hitting .333 with two homers and five RBIs.
Quick hits
- Clemson is 4-0 when committing less than two errors and 0-2 when committing two or more errors.
- Dylan Brewer and James Parker have reached base in all six games.
- Clemson's Rob Hughes and Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand were teammates at Furman in 2019 and 2020.
Tiger pitching
- The 2020 Tiger pitching staff set the school record for strikeouts per nine innings pitched (10.85).
- The 2021 Clemson pitching staff is ahead of that figure, with 78 strikeouts in 56.0 innings pitched, good for a 12.54 mark.
- Tiger pitchers have only allowed 13 walks (6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio). The school record in that category is 3.93, set by the 2017 team.
- Clemson combined for 21 strikeouts against three walks in 10.1 innings pitched against No. 16 South Carolina at Greenville, S.C. on Feb. 27.
- The Tigers combined for 17 strikeouts against one walk in 9.0 innings pitched against East Tennessee State on March 2.
- Clemson combined for 15 strikeouts against one walk in 9.0 innings pitched against Cincinnati on Feb. 19.
- Davis Sharpe has 19 strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched, while Geoffrey Gilbert has 13 strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.