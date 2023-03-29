CLEMSON -- Clemson returns home to host No. 2 Wake Forest in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Thursday to Saturday.

The series will open at 7 p.m. Thursday, televised on the ACC Network. The Tigers will be back on the diamond against the Demon Deacons Friday at 6 p.m. and then again Sunday at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday's games will be televised on ACC Network Extra.

Clemson, who has a 13-5 home record, defeated College of Charleston 10-3 at Columbia on Tuesday. The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .444 slugging percentage, .392 on-base percentage and 54 steals. The pitching staff has a 4.79 ERA, .269 opponents’ batting average and 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.