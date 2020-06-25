Clemson Athletics moves to mobile-only ticketing In 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON – The Clemson Athletic Ticket Office is employing mobile-only ticketing beginning with the 2020 football season at Memorial Stadium. Digital ticketing allows fans greater convenience and safety, and can reduce the impacts of counterfeit tickets.

Fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home, and those who paid will be refunded the printing fee. All fans will receive their tickets via mobile delivery. Details for how to access the tickets will come at a later date.

In addition to being safer for fans by reducing contact at the gate, mobile ticketing offers fans more control in how they can access, transfer or return tickets. The move allows Clemson’s Ticket Office to more nimbly adapt to potential changes to stadium operations or schedule in the upcoming season. In 2019, nearly 20 percent of season tickets were delivered via mobile devices.

“We are excited about moving to mobile tickets in our stadium this year,” said Owen Godfrey, Associate AD for Ticket Operations. “This allows us to be flexible and offer a more safe and secure method to bring fans into the stadium. Our fans have experience with mobile tickets in the past, having attended several mobile-only postseason games in the past three years.”