Tigers down Hurricanes

Simms scored the game's first basket via a 3-pointer that followed a Miami turnover. A few possessions later, the big man sank another trey, which placed Clemson ahead 6-3. Continuing with his hot start, Simms improved to 3-of-3 from the floor when he threw down a second-chance dunk after corralling an offensive board. The Tigers fared well from beyond the arc in the early goings, starting off 5-of-6 on 3-point shots. Chase Hunter netted a three-ball to make the score 19-9 in favor of Clemson, and Hemenway sank a 3-pointer that put the Tigers up 30-22. Following Hemenway's aforementioned triple, the Hurricanes closed out the first half on a 12-2 run and took a 34-32 lead into the break.

Miami increased its lead to six points early in the second half, but Clemson fought back and took a one-point lead on a second-chance layup by Simms with a little over 15 minutes remaining. At the 12:44 mark, Simms slipped into the lane, and Clyde Trapp fed him the rock for a wide-open dunk. Similarly, P.J. Hall, who hit a go-ahead 3-pointer midway through the second half, received a pass from Simms on a backdoor play and slammed it home. Hall's dunk provided Clemson with a 53-51 advantage that developed into a 61-58 lead with 4:57 left on the game clock. The 'Canes proceeded to manufacture a 7-0 run, but Clemson produced a clutch 5-0 run in the final 1:05 and came away with a hard-fought victory. Honor drained a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers to within one. Simms went on to bank in a jumper in the paint with 19 seconds remaining, which, following a frenetic finish that included multiple turnovers, culminated in the 66-65 final score.