TD CLUB: Clemson's Radakovich says 2020 sports have been really competitive, but not the same

Dan Radakovich, in his 8th year as athletic director at Clemson University, was the guest speaker for Thursday's Zoom meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club via the Times and Democrat FaceBook page.
Radakovich joined in from the Clemson football team meeting room, just minutes after his bi-weekly meeting with Dabo Swinney, Tigers head football coach, where they discussed continued team health issues with the coronavirus pandemic, along with this Saturday's opponent Florida State.
"We're welcoming back a quarterback, since Trevor Lawrence has completed his bout with COVID-19," Radakovich said. "Dabo decided to give him a chance to come back and play.
"That's why he is the greatest coach we've ever had here, making decisions like that. He is allowing Trevor to come back and play, even though the guy who played quarterback the last two weeks threw for almost 1,000 yards in those two games."
The athletic department at Clemson has received a near-complete facelift in the past few years, under the guidance of Radakovich. Littlejohn Coliseum opened to rave reviews following a $63 million renovation. And the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex opened in 2017 and has set the standard for college football facilities around the country.
"It's such a blessing to be here amongst an athletic department and a university that understands the value of what we do," Radakovich said. "Our board of trustees, our President Jim Clements, they understand the value that athletics brings to a university.
"Certainly our football program, over the past few years, has continued to place Clemson in an incredible position from a national perspective."
Radakovich pointed out that the rearranging of ACC schedules has interrupted the great rivalry that the Tigers have with South Carolina. But, he said everyone in the program looks forward to opening the season against Georgia next year in Charlotte, N.C., and finishing the regular season "rekindling that rivalry" against the Gamecocks.
As for now, the Tigers are a one-loss team that is still aiming for an ACC Championship and for the College Football Playoff.
"Yesterday, the management committee of the College Football Playoff got together and reiterated that the selection (of the Final Four teams this year) will be made on the 20th (of December), and the games will be played on January 1st," Radakovich said, having previously served on the CFP committee for four seasons. "College football, on the field, has been really competitive, and there have been some incredible games along the way.
"But, it's different, because the pageantry of bands, and cheerleaders and full stadiums just hasn't been there. I hope that, in the coming months, with the vaccine on the horizon, we can look at this as a true aberration."
Along with the possibility of playing a rematch with Notre Dame in this year's ACC Championship Game, Radakovich mentioned that Clemson football will take on the Fighting Irish at least 8 times from 2015 through 2029.
"I would be remiss if I didn't talk about how excited we are with the college basketball season coming up," Radakovich said. "And this Sunday, our men's soccer team is competing for an ACC Championship against the University of Pittsburgh in Cary, North Carolina.
"Our graduation success rate just hit a record, at 93 percent, top 10 in the country among public universities. That is so very important to us."
During Thursday's OTC meeting, Evelyn Disher, the executive director of the Orangeburg County Community of Character, presented the Willie Jeffries Character Award to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler's Karrlen Waymyers, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound senior defensive end. The award is given annually to an outstanding football player in the county, who demonstrates great character and leadership both on and off the field.
"Thank you, I'm glad to know that my hard work is being recognized," Waymyers said, when presented with the award at H-K-T High School by his head football coach Tony Felder.
Waymyers, who has been offered a scholarship by SC State among other programs, plans to earn a degree in business/sports management.
Also during Thursday's Zoom meeting, ATI Physical Therapy presented Providence Athletic Club junior outside linebacker Troy Chavis with the Comeback Player of the Month award. Chavis rehabbed from a torn ACL, which ended his 2019 season, to play in 2020. He had 27 tackles this season, while also having 2 rushing touchdowns as a backup quarterback.
Also during Thursday's online meeting, Bamberg-Ehrhardt senior quarterback Treyton Still and Orangeburg Prep senior linebacker Peyton Inabinet were announced as Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively. Still led Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8-0 record) with 6-for-10 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown, along with 24 carries for 80 yards and 3 touchdowns in Friday’s 26-20 home playoff win against C.E. Murray. Inabinet led Orangeburg Prep (8-3 record) with 14 tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and a forced fumble in Friday’s 22-21 state semifinal loss at Carolina Academy.
There will not be a Zoom meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club on November 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. The final OTC Zoom meeting of the season will take place on December 3, with the link at The Times and Democrat FaceBook page. The speaker for that meeting has not been announced.
