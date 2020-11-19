TD CLUB: Clemson's Radakovich says 2020 sports have been really competitive, but not the same

"Certainly our football program, over the past few years, has continued to place Clemson in an incredible position from a national perspective."

Radakovich pointed out that the rearranging of ACC schedules has interrupted the great rivalry that the Tigers have with South Carolina. But, he said everyone in the program looks forward to opening the season against Georgia next year in Charlotte, N.C., and finishing the regular season "rekindling that rivalry" against the Gamecocks.

As for now, the Tigers are a one-loss team that is still aiming for an ACC Championship and for the College Football Playoff.

"Yesterday, the management committee of the College Football Playoff got together and reiterated that the selection (of the Final Four teams this year) will be made on the 20th (of December), and the games will be played on January 1st," Radakovich said, having previously served on the CFP committee for four seasons. "College football, on the field, has been really competitive, and there have been some incredible games along the way.

"But, it's different, because the pageantry of bands, and cheerleaders and full stadiums just hasn't been there. I hope that, in the coming months, with the vaccine on the horizon, we can look at this as a true aberration."