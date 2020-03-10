NCAA, ACC and Clemson take precautions with coronavirus spread

Monday, the entire country of Italy closed its borders and placed all schools, sporting events, religious services and other major gatherings in a state of national lockdown due to the current growing coronavirus pandemic.

While the United States has not gone so far as to limit people's movements and placing a nationwide lockdown, Monday four of the largest sports leagues in the country chose to take precautionary steps. Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association released a statement regarding the closing of media access to team locker rooms and clubhouses.

The NCAA, which is tasked with putting on its biggest event - the men's basketball tournament - later this month, released the following statement Tuesday:

"NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play. As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, we will make decisions accordingly."