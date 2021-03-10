Miami upsets No. 5 seed Clemson 67-64

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game and Miami became the first No. 13 seed to ever reach the quarterfinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, upsetting No. 5 seed Clemson 67-64 on Wednesday.

Miami (10-16) advances to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday. The Hurricanes lost the regular-season meeting 87-60 on Feb. 20 — but it comes with an asterisk as Wong sprained his ankle in the first half and didn't play in the second.

The Hurricanes have earned consecutive victories in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2013, when they won the title. Their three-game winning streak overall is their longest since they were 3-0, before a wave of injuries began to take a toll.

"This group has been through so much adversity, so many injuries, so many close losses," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said after his 200th win with the program. "But the guys are having fun and enjoying playing with each other. I think they're enjoying, 'Hey, I don't come out. I get to play the whole game.' And so they keep plugging away. I'm very, very happy."

Miami, which played with just six scholarship players, had a 65-59 lead with 1:36 left before turning it over twice in the final 40 seconds to keep Clemson in it.