Honor finds bank open late in Clemson win

CLEMSON — Continuing to establish himself as a clutch performer with a knack for coming up with big-time shots in crunch time, Nick Honor banked in a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining at Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday to give Clemson a win.

The pull-up three from several feet behind the arc capped off a 5-0 Clemson run to close out the game, as the Tigers won a thriller over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 74-72.

In a contest that featured plenty of second-half scoring, Clemson (13-5, 7-5) shot 46.2 percent from the floor, while Georgia Tech (9-8, 5-6) finished with a field goal percentage of 52.

The Tigers netted nine 3-pointers on the night and made 17-of-19 free throws. Clemson outrebounded Georgia Tech 31-24 and held the Yellow Jackets' bench to just two points. As for the Tigers' bench, it contributed 25 points. Additionally, Clemson scored 28 points in the paint and dished out 13 assists.