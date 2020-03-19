COVID-19 impact on Clemson basketball

Clemson basketball had never seen a season end the way it did last week.

The Tigers warmed up for an ACC tournament game against Florida State last Thursday that they never played.

Less than 30 minutes before tip-off, ACC Commissioner John Swofford officially shut down the league’s historical, premier hoops event in Greensboro, North Carolina, over growing concerns about the coronavirus.

“I wasn’t that surprised. I think it was the right decision,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said at the time. “The competitor in you is not happy. You want to go play. You certainly feel bad for your players, especially your seniors. This tournament just gets more special the longer you’re in it.”

Tournaments all over the country came to an abrupt halt that day, and it didn’t take much longer before the NCAA announced the cancellation of the men’s and women’s basketball events, as well as the NIT.

That left Clemson’s players and coaches nowhere to go but home with the feeling of unfinished business and sadness at not having a chance to win the first ACC tournament in school history.

“It’s hard. Kids train and coaches coach all year to be in these kinds of games, Brownell said. “These are the best games of the year."