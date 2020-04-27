College sports' social media vault ready to fly open

While autograph signing and public appearances have been traditional ways for professional athletes to make extra money, most opportunities now are tied to social media. The bridge between athlete and sponsor will likely be content delivery platforms — a cottage industry of sorts eager to link the two and cash in. And having those platform relationships in place will almost surely be a recruiting tool for schools.

"There's going to be a whole industry springing up around NIL," or name, image and likeness, Lawrence said. "There is an ecosystem forming, and the incumbents are jostling and developing different types of tools and technology, and it's going to be wild."

Opendorse and INFLCR (pronounced "Influencer") will be major players to start, and another company, Greenfly, plans to establish more of a presence in the college market.

All three have contracts with pro teams and leagues as well as college athletic departments. They store and manage content — game photos and videos, for example — that athletes can share on their personal social media accounts. The photos and videos are provided by the teams themselves and through agreements with media organizations.