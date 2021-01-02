COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SC State falls to N.C. A&T
ORANGEBURG (AP) — Blake Harris came off the bench to score 19 points to lead NC A&T to a 97-86 win over South Carolina State on Saturday.
Tyler Maye had 14 points for NC A&T (4-9, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Tyrone Lyons added 13 points and seven rebounds. Webster Filmore had 13 points.
Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. NC A&T scored 45 points in the first half, a season best for the visiting team, while the 50 second-half points for South Carolina State were the best of the season for the home team.
Rahsaan Edwards had 15 points for the Bulldogs (0-11, 0-1), who have now lost 17 consecutive games dating to last season, the second-longest active streak of its kind in the nation. Omar Croskey added 14 points. Themus Fulks had 12 points.
South Carolina defeats Florida A&M
COLUMBIA (AP) -- AJ Lawson scored 25 points and made two clinching free throws in the closing seconds as South Carolina held off Florida A&M 78-71 on Saturday, as the Gamecocks played for the first time in 28 days.
The COVID-19 issues that befell the South Carolina (2-2) program ever since Dec. 5 were still in evidence as the team had just nine players available. Jermaine Couisnard added 15 points, five assists and four steals, Justin Minaya picked up his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Justin Speer scored 14 of his career-high 21 points in the second half, hitting four straight from the floor as Florida A&M (1-6) rallied from seven points down into a late lead. Kamron Reaves chipped in 11 points, M.J. Randolph added 10 and D.J. Jones 10. The Rattlers had been idle since Dec. 18.
Lawson scored seven points in the first nine minutes after halftime, including a pair of fast-break dunks off of his own steals, but South Carolina was unable to shake the Rattlers. There were five ties and four lead changes in the second half.
After the Gamecocks took their largest lead, 57-50, Speer scored eight unanswered points to put Florida A&M ahead for the first time since the 5:37 mark of the first half.
Lawson drained a 3-pointer off the break to muscle South Carolina back in front 68-66, and then blocked Randolph at 3:30 to protect a 71-69 lead.
The win was South Carolina's first at home this season and 20th straight win in a home opener. Florida A&M has not played a home game yet this season.
South Carolina opens Southeast Conference play hosting Texas A&M on Wednesday.
Tigers down Hurricanes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Coming up clutch to cap off one of the best performances of his illustrious Clemson career, Aamir Simms banked in the winning shot of a thriller between the Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. Simms was far and away the game's leading scorer with 25 points, which equaled his career-high point total, and his shot off the glass with 19 seconds left ultimately resulted in Clemson pulling out a gutsy 66-65 win at the Watsco Center.
Clemson (8-1, 2-1) led for over 22 minutes of action in a tilt that featured six lead changes, the last of which came on Simms' clutch bank shot. The Tigers shot 44.1 percent from the floor and made nine shots from behind the 3-point line. Miami (4-4, 0-3), which finished with a field goal percentage of 46.9, suffered 16 turnovers, and Clemson converted them into 20 points. Clemson pulled down 28 rebounds and scored 28 points in the paint. In addition, the Tigers recorded 11 second-chance points and racked up 18 assists.
Shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 3-for-4 at the free throw line, Simms amassed a season-high 25 points while pulling down a team-leading seven rebounds and dishing out four assists. Simms showed out on defense, too, leading all players with four blocks on the afternoon. Alex Hemenway made his first career start and tallied eight points. Clyde Trapp registered a balanced stat line of five points, five boards and five assists. On top of scoring seven points and distributing five dimes, Nick Honor attained a game-high four steals, including a clutch steal in the game's closing seconds. Miami's Isaiah Wong recorded 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Simms scored the game's first basket via a 3-pointer that followed a Miami turnover. A few possessions later, the big man sank another trey, which placed Clemson ahead 6-3. Continuing with his hot start, Simms improved to 3-of-3 from the floor when he threw down a second-chance dunk after corralling an offensive board. The Tigers fared well from beyond the arc in the early goings, starting off 5-of-6 on 3-point shots. Chase Hunter netted a three-ball to make the score 19-9 in favor of Clemson, and Hemenway sank a 3-pointer that put the Tigers up 30-22. Following Hemenway's aforementioned triple, the Hurricanes closed out the first half on a 12-2 run and took a 34-32 lead into the break.
Miami increased its lead to six points early in the second half, but Clemson fought back and took a one-point lead on a second-chance layup by Simms with a little over 15 minutes remaining. At the 12:44 mark, Simms slipped into the lane, and Clyde Trapp fed him the rock for a wide-open dunk. Similarly, P.J. Hall, who hit a go-ahead 3-pointer midway through the second half, received a pass from Simms on a backdoor play and slammed it home. Hall's dunk provided Clemson with a 53-51 advantage that developed into a 61-58 lead with 4:57 left on the game clock. The 'Canes proceeded to manufacture a 7-0 run, but Clemson produced a clutch 5-0 run in the final 1:05 and came away with a hard-fought victory. Honor drained a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers to within one. Simms went on to bank in a jumper in the paint with 19 seconds remaining, which, following a frenetic finish that included multiple turnovers, culminated in the 66-65 final score.