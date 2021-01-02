COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 3-for-4 at the free throw line, Simms amassed a season-high 25 points while pulling down a team-leading seven rebounds and dishing out four assists. Simms showed out on defense, too, leading all players with four blocks on the afternoon. Alex Hemenway made his first career start and tallied eight points. Clyde Trapp registered a balanced stat line of five points, five boards and five assists. On top of scoring seven points and distributing five dimes, Nick Honor attained a game-high four steals, including a clutch steal in the game's closing seconds. Miami's Isaiah Wong recorded 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Simms scored the game's first basket via a 3-pointer that followed a Miami turnover. A few possessions later, the big man sank another trey, which placed Clemson ahead 6-3. Continuing with his hot start, Simms improved to 3-of-3 from the floor when he threw down a second-chance dunk after corralling an offensive board. The Tigers fared well from beyond the arc in the early goings, starting off 5-of-6 on 3-point shots. Chase Hunter netted a three-ball to make the score 19-9 in favor of Clemson, and Hemenway sank a 3-pointer that put the Tigers up 30-22. Following Hemenway's aforementioned triple, the Hurricanes closed out the first half on a 12-2 run and took a 34-32 lead into the break.