COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tar Heels race by Lady Bulldogs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Destiny Adams had 23 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Ustby added 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 13 North Carolina eased by South Carolina State 93-25 on Wednesday.

North Carolina outscored South Carolina State 32-1 in the first quarter and 26-2 in the third. The one-point quarter set a program record for fewest points allowed by the Tar Heels.

North Carolina closed the first quarter on a 26-0 run as South Carolina State missed 10 shots and turned it over seven times. The Tar Heels led 48-15 at the break and it was 74-17 after three.

Kennedy Todd-Williams and Teonni Key each scored 13 points and Anya Poole added 11 for North Carolina (3-0), which beat South Carolina State 98-28 in the last meeting on Dec. 3, 2020.

Nicole Gwynn scored 14 points for South Carolina State (0-4), which doesn’t play its home opener until Nov. 22. Gwynn was 5 of 21 from the field and her teammates combined for 2 for 25.

It was the last home game for the Tar Heels until Dec. 7. North Carolina starts four-game road swing against James Madison and then travels to Portland, Oregon for the Phil Knight Invitational and to Bloomington, Indiana for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Tigers top Upstate

CLEMSON (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 20 points, Alex Hemenway added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Clemson beat South Carolina Upstate 80-71 on Tuesday night.

Hemenway and Hunter both finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range, but the rest of their teammates were 0 for 9.

Brevin Galloway scored 15 and PJ Hall added 13 off the bench for Clemson (2-1), which plays Bellarmine on Friday. Hunter Tyson grabbed 12 rebounds. The Tigers finished 31 of 55 (56.4%) despite just 11 of 18 (61.1%) from the foul line.

Clemson never trailed and led 41-32 at halftime. Hunter gave Clemson its largest lead of 19 points on a 3-pointer with 9:20 remaining in the second half.

Jordan Gainey scored 24 points, Trae Broadnax added 16 and Justin Bailey 15 off the bench for the Spartans (1-2).

The game marked only the second time the two school have played with Clemson having won both.

Gamecocks, Tigers play Thursday

COLUMBIA – No. 1/1 South Carolina women’s basketball looks to put the Gamecocks ahead in the SC Education Lottery Palmetto Series Thursday night when it travels to Clemson for a 6 p.m. tipoff on ACC Network. Men’s basketball and women’s cross country leveled the series 2-2 last Friday.