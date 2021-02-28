COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Clemson falls to Miami on Senior Day

CLEMSON — Closing out the regular season with a back-and-forth affair versus Miami, Clemson fell at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday. The Tigers were unable to record a victory on Senior Day, as the Hurricanes won 68-62.

From the field, the Tigers (10-12, 5-12) shot 34.4 percent, while the Hurricanes (11-10, 8-10) shot 45.3 percent. Clemson poured in eight 3-pointers, two more than the 'Canes made, and went 10-for-14 at the free throw line. The Tigers also won the rebounding battle 42-35, including an 18-9 edge on the offensive glass, and scored 20 points off Miami's 14 turnovers. Also of note, Clemson registered 20 bench points, 16 points in the paint and 12 assists.

Delicia Washington led the Tigers with a team-best 14 points on 7-of-17 shooting. She also collected eight rebounds and five assists. Gabby Elliott made a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Amari Robinson added 10 points and seven boards, and Destiny Thomas chipped in eight points. Miami's Destiny Harden scored a game-high 21 points.