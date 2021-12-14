COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tigers rally past Miami (Ohio) 89-76

CLEMSON — Alex Hemenway scored 17 points to lead six in double figures and Clemson rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 89-76 on Tuesday night.

Clemson (7-4) used a 20-2 run to take a 69-59 lead with 6:28 to play. Hunter Tyson scored eight points with two 3-pointers during the stretch. Hemenway added six points that included a four-point play. The Tigers pushed the advantage to 17 points with 2:28 remaining.

Clemson made 8 of 12 3-pointers in the second half and were 13-of-24 shooting overall from beyond the arc.

Hemenway, Tyson, David Collins and Al-Amir Dawes each made three 3-pointers for Clemson, which is 5-0 at home. Hemenway shot 5 of 6 from the field. Collins finished with 14 points. Tyson, Dawes and PJ Hall each had 13 points and Naz Bohannon had 10.

Dae Dae Grant scored 20 points to lead Miami (5-4). Mekhi Lairy and Dalonte Brown had 12 points apiece. Brown played in a program-record 127th career game, surpassing Geovonie McKnight.

Clemson hosts South Carolina on Saturday before continuing Atlantic Coast Conference play at Virginia on Dec. 22. Miami looks to break a four-game losing streak hosting Bellarmine on Saturday.

South Carolina wallops

Allen University 110-51

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wildens Leveque scored 12 points in 11 minutes of play and South Carolina overwhelmed NAIA-member Allen University 110-51 on Tuesday night.

It was the largest margin of victory for South Carolina since a 53-point (108-55) win over Furman during the 1967-68 season. The Gamecocks, who had not scored 100 points in a game since the 2007-08 season, have done it twice this season. They improved to 48-1 all-time when topping the century mark.

Leveque sank 5 of 6 shots from the floor for the Gamecocks (8-2), who shot 54% overall. Devin Carter came off the bench to contribute 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Reserve Brandon Martin finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Mike Green hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. Keyshawn Bryant had 10 points.

Carter scored nine points in the first half as the Gamecocks took a 51-22 lead into intermission. South Carolina topped 100 on Green's 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining in the game. The Gamecocks finished with 31 assists — the second best in school history. South Carolina had 33 assists in a win over Georgia Southern in 1976.

Jaylen Green led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points, while Andre Baker scored 11.

South Carolina dominated the boards 59-20 and outscored Allen 60-14 in the paint. The Yellow Jackets made just 20 of 62 shots (32.3%).

No. 2 Duke shakes off rust, routs South Carolina State

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — AJ Griffin scored 19 points as No. 2 Duke cruised past South Carolina State 103-62 on Tuesday night.

In 21 minutes of play off the bench, Griffin connected on 7 of 8 shots and tallied four rebounds and four assists. He was one of six Blue Devils to score in double digits. Trevor Keels had 14 points, Joey Baker scored 13 points, and Paolo Banchero had in 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 11 points and Mark Williams had 10 points and three blocks for Duke (8-1), which returned to the court after a two-week break for exams.

The game was tied at 6 before the Blue Devils embarked on a 29-8 run. Duke led by 33 points at halftime and increased its lead to as many as 47 points in the second half.

Edward Oliver-Hampton had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the Bulldogs (3-8).

UP NEXT

S.C. State: The Bulldogs return home and will host Carver College on Thursday.

Duke: In their second of four straight home games, the Blue Devils host Appalachian State on Thursday.

