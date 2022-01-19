COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Syracuse downs Clemson, Arkansas over Carolina

Syracuse downs Clemson, 91-78

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, Joe Girard added 23 and Syracuse never trailed in the second half and beat Clemson 91-78 on Tuesday night.

Jesse Edwards had 15 points and 11 rebounds for a second double-double of the season for Syracuse (9-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jimmy Boeheim added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double.

Buddy Boeheim and Girard made eight of the Orange's nine 3-pointers.

PJ Hall had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson (10-8, 2-5). David Collins added 18 points and Chase Hunter 11.

Clemson trailed 40-39 at halftime and stayed within five points in the opening minutes of the second half, with Al-Amir Dawes' 3-pointer cutting the deficit to 52-50. The Orange used a 21-12 surge for a 73-62 advantage with about eight minutes left. The Boeheim brothers combined for 13 points during the stretch.

Consecutive dunks from Hall and Collins helped pull the Tigers to 78-72 with 3:53 remaining. Buddy Boeheim answered with a jumper and Edwards a dunk and the Orange pushed it back to a double-digit lead with 2:38 left.

Syracuse shot over 50% in both halves and finished 53.4% (31 of 59 ) overall; and outrebounded the Tigers 39-26.

The Orange are 5-1 against the Tigers at the Carrier Dome.

Clemson hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday. Syracuse plays at sixth-ranked Duke on Saturday.

Arkansas cruises over Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 19 points, JD Notae added 17 and Arkansas cruised to a 75-59 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night.

It was the third consecutive win for Arkansas (13-5, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), yet it ended a string of 1,092 games with at least one made 3-pointer. The last time the Razorbacks didn’t hit a 3 was when they went 0 of 2 at Texas on Jan. 7, 1989.

Arkansas was 0 of 11 from distance but shot 24 of 59 (41%) overall from the field against the Gamecocks.

The Razorbacks trailed by seven points at halftime but opened the second on an 18-3 run, shooting 8 of 16 from the floor for a 51-41 lead. Au’Diese Toney scored six points and Williams added four during the stretch.

South Carolina missed its first 11 field goals after the break before Devin Carter’s jumper and later a free throw made it 51-46 with 10:25 left, but the Gamecocks didn’t get closer.

Toney finished with 13 points and Stanley Umude added 12 for the Razorbacks, who shot 15 of 30 from the floor in the second half and 27 of 33 (82%) overall from the free-throw line.

Carter scored 20 points to lead South Carolina (10-7, 1-4), which has lost three straight. The Gamecocks shot 44% (14 of 32) in the first half but just 22% (6 of 27) in the second. James Reese V scored 10.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman returned five days after having surgery on his left shoulder, which was injured during a collision at practice. He coached the game wearing a sling. He missed the team’s last game.

South Carolina hosts Georgia on Saturday. Arkansas is at home against Mississippi on Saturday.

Seminoles push past Tigers

CLEMSON -- Despite a career-high-tying 27 points from Amari Robinson, Clemson fell 79-68 to Florida State on Tuesday night inside Littlejohn Coliseum in a game that was rescheduled from earlier this month.

The win moves the Seminoles to 8-7 (2-3 ACC), while the loss drops the Tigers to 6-11 (0-6 ACC).

Robinson finished 10-15 from the floor and 2-3 from beyond the arc, while Delicia Washington and Daisha Bradford each also scored in double-figures with 17 and 10, respectively. Eleven Tigers saw action in the game with six of them recording at least one bucket. Hannah Hank set a season high with five steals.

The Tigers face a quick turnaround, hitting the road to face Wake Forest on Thursday n a 7 p.m. tip-off in Winston Salem. That game can be seen on ACCNX.

Thursday game

Clemson (W) at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

