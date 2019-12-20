{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, CLEMSON BASKETBALL

NCA&T wins at Clemson

CLEMSON – Clemson women’s basketball fought back from a 28-point deficit to pull within one point with 4:50 to play, before ultimately falling to NC A&T, 82-74 on Friday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Freshman Amari Robinson netted a season-best 27 points for the Tigers (4-8, 0-1 ACC), while Kendall Spray scored a season-high 21 in the loss.

Clemson trailed 50-22 14 minutes into the game as NC A&T (7-4) hit nine three-pointers in the first half. The Tigers clawed back behind Spray and Robinson. Clemson assisted on 20-of-26 field goals, and were led by Destiny Thomas, who finished with a career-high seven helpers. She also added a career-best six steals.

The Aggies, from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, were led by a game-high 27 points from Deja Winters.

Clemson returns to action on Dec. 29 at Notre Dame, as the Tigers head to ACC play.

Clemson ends losing skid

with win over Jacksonville

CLEMSON (AP) — Aamir Simms scored 18 points as Clemson ended a four-game losing steak with a 68-39 victory over Jacksonville on Friday night.

Curran Scott, a graduate transfer from Tulsa, added a season-high 15 points for the Tigers (6-5), who had not tasted a win since defeating TCU 62-60 nearly four weeks ago.

Simms helped Clemson get off to a fast start and keep steadily extending their lead over Jacksonville (7-7).

Clemson needed to get going in hurry after falling to four consecutive Power Five conference opponents.

The Dolphins shot less than 18% (5-of-28) the final 20 minutes and made only one of 14 3-pointers taken in the period.

Jacksonville missed its final 10 shots and was held scoreless the final 7:56 of the game.

Kevin Norman led the Dolphins with 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers got a boost with the return of point guard Clyde Trapp (Lower Richland) after a serious knee injury. Trapp had four points in 12 minutes. If he can stay healthy, he'll be an experienced hand heading into the meat of the Atlantic Coast Conference season.

UP NEXT

Clemson plays the third game of a five-game homestand against Yale on Sunday.

