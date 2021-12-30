COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hansen, Missouri stun No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in OT

Hansen, Mizzou stun Carolina women

COLUMBIA, MO. (AP) - Lauren Hansen made a driving layup with 0.1 seconds left and Missouri stunned No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The Tigers (12-2) overcame the absence of scoring leader Aijha Blackwell and four other players to beat a No. 1 team for the first time in program history. It marked only the seventh time an unranked team has beaten the top-ranked team.

South Carolina (12-1) was coming off its biggest comeback in school history, overcoming an 18-point deficit to beat No. 2 Stanford last Tuesday. On Thursday night, the Tigers always had an answer when the Gamecocks cut it close.

Hansen and Hayley Frank each scored 21 points, LaDazhia Williams added 12, and Mama Dembele had 11. The Gamecocks trailed by as many as six in final three minutes of regulation.

Aliyah Boston scored 17 points for South Carolina. Kamilla Cardoso added 14, and Zia Cooke had 10.

Boyd leads No. 5 NC State women to 13th in row over Clemson

CLEMSON (AP) — Jada Boyd had a season-high 18 points and eight rebounds as No. 5 North Carolina State won its 13th straight over Clemson with a 79-52 victory Thursday night.

Boyd, last season's ACC Sixth Player of the Year, missed the first five games this season due to injury for the Wolfpack (12-2, 3-0 ACC) but showed she's finding her form at the start of conference play.

Diamond Johnson added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for North Carolina State.

Boyd ignited a 12-0 run in the first quarter to give her team control and the Wolfpack rarely let up in starting 3-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference games for a fourth straight season.

Clemson cut into the lead in the second quarter, drawing within 32-23 with three minutes to go before halftime. But then North Carolina State cranked things up once more in the third to take a 66-35 lead.

The Tigers (6-7, 0-2) played without three of their top four scorers, who were listed as unavailable. Freshman guard Madi Ott had a career-best 14 points to lead Clemson, including four 3-pointers.

North Carolina State hasn't lost to Clemson since January 2011 and made sure the streak didn't end.

The Wolfpack scored 12 straight points to take control. Boyd began the charge with two layups before Johnson and Jakia Brown-Turner followed with consecutive 3-pointers. When Johnson added a layup about 30 seconds later, North Carolina State was up 25-9.

Clemson was without guards Delicia Washington (12.5 points per game), Kiara Lewis (9.6 ppg) and Daisha Bradford (7.9 ppg).

Up next

Clemson starts a two-game road trip Sunday at No. 24 North Carolina.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0