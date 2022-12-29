COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clemson women surprise No. 7 Virginia Tech 64-59

Clemson women surprise No. 7 Virginia Tech 64-59

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Amari Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Clemson beat No. 7 Virginia Tech 64-59 on Thursday night for its first victory against a top-10 opponent since 2000.

The Hokies (11-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) cut a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to 58-57 with 3:14 to go, but couldn't overcome the Tigers (10-4, 1-1).

It was Clemson's first win against a top-10 school since a 72-61 victory against then-No. 9 Auburn on Dec. 21, 2000.

Ruby Whitehorn scored 13 points for the Tigers, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds. Daisha Bradford had 12, and Hannah Hank finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Virginia Tech plays No. 13 North Carolina at home on Sunday.

Clemson ends a three-game homestand against Wake Forest on Sunday.