COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fall in OT to Wildcats

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. ---Senior All-MEAC forward Damani Applewhite tossed in a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds, while the Bulldogs suffered a heartbreaking loss to Bethune-Cookman 69-65 Saturday at Moore Gymnasium.
Senior forward Ozante Fields chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds, while Ian Kinard added eight points and four rebounds in the loss
The game was deadlocked majority of the way with six lead changes and three ties.
Bethune-Cookman was led by All-MEAC performer Cletrell Pope with 14 points and 15 rebounds in the win.
South Carolina State falls to 11-14 overall, 6-7 in the MEAC, while the Wildcats improved to 14-13 overall, 8-5 in the league.
Next up: South Carolina State returns to action on Monday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference showdown with Florida A&M in an 8 p.m. start., Immediately following the women’s contest.
Lady Bulldogs drop 86-70 decision to Bethune -Cookman
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.—Three Lady Bulldogs scored in double-figures, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina State dropped an 86-70 decision to top-ranked Bethune-Cookman Saturday at Moore Gymnasium.
Junior guard Heniaya Moton led the way with a team-high 27 points, five rebounds and three steals. Moton shot 5-of-11 from behind the 3-point arc, along with 39 minutes of play.
Senior guard Chrisana Scott finished with 17 points, while Jacquece Alston added 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Freshman Jayah Hicks chipped in nine points and four steals on the day.
Next up: South Carolina State returns to action on Monday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference showdown with Florida A&M in a 6 p.m. start.
Claflin finishes regular season with win
Cornellius Reynolds led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points for Claflin University as the Panthers downed Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) 73-62 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association game on Saturday (Feb. 22).
In winning its second straight game to closeout the regular season, Claflin is 13-15 overall and 9-8 against teams in the CIAA. The Panthers will now turn their attention to this week’s 75th CIAA Tournament that starts in Charlotte, N.C. The conference postseason tournament starts Monday (Feb. 24) and ends Saturday (Feb-29).
The offensive production by Reynolds marked the fourth straight game the senior led the Panthers in scoring. He had 19 points in the Johnson C. Smith University game, a career-best of 23 points against Fayetteville State University followed 22 points in the outing against Livingstone College. Reynolds also pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.
Two other seniors, Nkem Ojem and Brandon Davis hit the double-figure mark with 10 points each. Donnell Frayer, Jr. also added 10 points off the bench.
Rodney Prichard, another senior, had nine points that included a pair of three-pointers.
For the game, the Panthers had one of their best shooting performances from the field in recent games, hitting 57.9-percent (22-for-38) and 22-of-32 in the free throw department.
ECSU, which finished the regular season at 12-16 overall and 4-10 in the CIAA was led in scoring by Justin Allen with a game-high 19 points and Tyjhai Byers at 11 points.
In the second half, Claflin outscored ECSU 22-11 to increase a six-point halftime lead from 32-26 to 54-37 midway the period.
ECSU continued to battle, making its final run of the game with 5:45 left as Zaccheus Hobbs nailed a three-pointer, cutting the Panthers lead into single digits at 61-52.
In the final three minutes, the two teams traded offensive blows, until Frayer, Jr. came off the bench to score four quick points over a 12-second span. Frayer Jr. points pushed the Claflin lead to 70-57 with 1:40 left.
For good measures, Frayer, Jr. hit a soft jumper with 10 seconds remaining for the 11-point home victory.
The contest was close throughout the first half. After being deadlocked at 7-7, the Panthers moved ahead at 16-10 on a basket by Reynolds with 11 minutes showing on the clock.
The game remained close until Romero Hill drilled a three-pointer for Claflin at the 5:02 mark, pushing the Panthers lead to 24-18. Then 2-1/2 minutes later, Letrell West increased the Claflin lead to 26-18 with a pair of free throws.
Marin Trotman III of ECSU converted a three-point play that reduced the Panthers lead to 27-26 with a minute left in the first half. The Panthers would gain some breathing before halftime on five unanswered points by Reynolds for a 32-26 advantage at the intermission.
Claflin women fall to Elizabeth City State
The Claflin University women’s basketball team ended the regular season on a disappointing note, falling to Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) 69-48 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) contest, Saturday.
Claflin finished the regular-season campaign at 1-25 overall and 1-16 against CIAA opponents.
The Lady Panthers will now take part in the 75thAnnual CIAA Tournament that starts Monday and ends Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.
Breanna Price, a sophomore post player, led Claflin in scoring with a career-best of 18 points, surpassing a previous season-high of 12 points that she scored on three separate occasions. Price was 6-for-8 from the field and perfect at the free throw in six attempts.
Shakarri Mack, the only senior member on the team, also scored in double-digits 14 points, her 13th game in double-figures this season and fifth over the last seven games. Mack was near-perfect at the charity, hitting 7-of-8.
Price and Mack shared rebound honors for the Lady Panthers with seven apiece.
Dashia Jackson had nine points and four assists for Claflin. Jackson also enjoyed a game at the free throw line, connecting 7-of-9.
The Panthers finished the game, going 20-of-28 at the free throw line and shot 21.3-percent (13-for61) from the floor.
ECSU, which completed the season sweep over Claflin, ended its regular season at 11-17 overall and 7-9 in the CIAA.
Asia Deal led ECSU with a game-high 21 points. Devona Stell added nine points and seven rebounds for the Vikings.
ECSU ended the game, hitting 60.4-percent (29-for48) from the field with five three-pointers.
The first quarter saw both teams with solid offensive moments. The Lady Panthers used an 8-0 run over a three-minute span, to increase a slim 7-6 lead to 17-6 with 2:11 left in the quarter.
It was then ECSU's turn as the Vikings reeled off 11 unanswered points over the next 1-1/2 minutes. A three-point play by Deal capped off the run and tie the contest at 17-17 with 33 seconds on the clock.
Jackson later provided Claflin a 19-17 lead to end the quarter by hitting two-of-three free throws with .05 on the clock.
Both teams shot well from the field in the quarter as Claflin hit 43.8-percent (7-for-16) and ECSU shot 50.0-percent (7-for-14).
The second quarter belonged to ECSU as the Vikings shot a sizzling 70-percent (7-for-10) from the floor, outscoring the Lady Panthers 18-6 in the period for a 35-25 lead at the intermission.
ECSU scored the first three points in the third quarter play, top push its half-time lead to 13, 38-25. Mack quickly scored five straight points, two free-throws and a three-pointer, to cut the ECSU lead to single digits, 38-30, at the 7:54 mark.
Mack points would be the only offensive production for the Lady Panthers in the quarter as ECSU went on a 12-0 run in the final seven minutes. The run propelled ECSU to a 50-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was close in team scoring as ECSU edged Claflin by a 19-18 margin.
Game note: Senior Shakarri Mack along with women’s basketball manager Tyniah James were honored in a post-game presentation for senior day.
Clemson earns dominant win over Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — With a dominant offensive showing, the Clemson University men's basketball team collected a convincing victory over Boston College on Saturday.
The Tigers never trailed and led by as many as 26 at Conte Forum. Five different Clemson players scored in double figures, and the Tigers defeated the Eagles 82-64. Making team history, Clemson (14-12, 8-8) shot 68.9 percent from the floor, breaking the program record for the best shooting percentage compiled by the Tigers in a road ACC game.
Boston College (13-15, 7-10) shot 37.7 from the field but was unable to contain the Tiger offense. Clemson went 12-of-23 on 3-balls and 8-of-12 on free throws and outrebounded the Eagles 32-25. The Tigers also racked up 20 assists and 32 points in the paint.
Al-Amir Dawes came through with his best performance in a Clemson uniform thus far, breaking the 20-point mark for the first time and going 8-for-12 on shot attempts. Dawes scored a game-high 22 points and was 6-for-10 on treys. The eight field goals and six 3-pointers are both season-high marks for Dawes.
Aamir Simms garnered his fourth double-double of the season by registering 12 points and 11 rebounds, and John Newman III recorded the first double-double of his career with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tevin Mack and Hunter Tyson chipped in 11 points apiece for Clemson, and Jay Heath led Boston College with 16 points.
Clemson raced out to a commanding lead early on, going up 10-0 at the 17:38 mark of the first half. The Tigers went on to lead 41-29 at halftime after shooting 69.6 percent, which is a record high for any half of Clemson basketball during the Brownell era, and knocking down six 3-pointers in the first half. En route to taking a 15-point lead during the first half, Clemson made 10 field goals in a row.
Simms capped off the Tigers' offensive showcase in the first half with a putback dunk just before the intermission. Bolstering its lead, Clemson manufactured an 8-0 run to start the second half. Tyson pulled off a couple of athletic plays in the second half, including a 3-point play and a two-handed slam.
Dawes, who dropped 13 of his 22 points in the first half, continued to shine in the second half, leading Clemson to an 82-64 triumph. The Tigers will remain on the road for their upcoming contest against Georgia Tech (13-14, 7-9).
Clemson will head to Atlanta to take on the Yellow Jackets for the first of two scheduled matchups between the longtime ACC rivals this season. Set to tip off at 9 p.m., the tilt at McCamish Pavilion will be broadcast on ACC Network.
LSU takes 86-80 win over Gamecocks
COLUMBIA (AP) — Darius Days scored 18 points off a season-high four 3-pointers and LSU ended a two-game losing streak with an 86-80 victory Saturday night.
Javonte Smart also had 18 points for the Tigers (19-8, 10-4 Southeastern Conference), which reached double-figure league victories for the second straight season.
South Carolina (16-11, 8-6) cut a 19-point second-half lead to 84-80 with 17.9 seconds left, but Smart followed with two foul shots to close out the win.
Early on, LSU used accurate shooting and a defensive fierceness to keep South Carolina on its heels most of the game.
The Gamecocks drew within 39-37 with a minute left before halftime when Days hit his fourth 3-pointer, then stole the ball from Wildens Leveque in the open court for an uncontested layup that sent LSU into the locker room up 44-37.
Trendon Watford, Aundre Hyatt and Charles Manning Jr. all had 3-pointers early in the second half and Days put back Manning's long miss to put the Tigers ahead 57-46.
Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard had 15 points each to lead South Carolina. Bryant also had 10 boards for his first career double-double.
Days left the game and went to the locker room with about 13 minutes to go after getting hit near his eye during once exchange under South Carolina's basket. He finished two points shy of his career best, set twice this year.
Days would eventually return to the bench to cheer on his teammates before getting back into the action with about three minutes left.
He hit six of his eight field goals and had nine rebounds.
Watford had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.
LSU's quickness and skill kept it ahead early whenever South Carolina tightened things up.
The Tigers had a 16-5 burst to lead 24-17 with 11:15 left in the opening half. When the Gamecocks scored seven straight to tie it up, LSU answered with seven in a row to pull back in front.
Again, South Carolina rallied to cut the lead to 31-29 and LSU broke off an 8-0 run the next two minutes for a 10-point lead.
The big picture
LSU: The Tigers look like they've taken a step back in the right direction for a return to the NCAA Tournament. They were ranked much of the season until losing four of their previous five before coming to South Carolina. In this one, LSU showed off the explosiveness that will help in the postseason.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks, too, were making a late push for the NCAA bubble with a stretch of eight wins in 10 SEC games. But back-to-back defeats to Mississippi State and LSU have them sliding backwards at the wrong time.
Up next
South Carolina is home against Georgia on Wednesday night.