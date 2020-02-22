COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fall in OT to Wildcats

Aamir Simms garnered his fourth double-double of the season by registering 12 points and 11 rebounds, and John Newman III recorded the first double-double of his career with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tevin Mack and Hunter Tyson chipped in 11 points apiece for Clemson, and Jay Heath led Boston College with 16 points.

Clemson raced out to a commanding lead early on, going up 10-0 at the 17:38 mark of the first half. The Tigers went on to lead 41-29 at halftime after shooting 69.6 percent, which is a record high for any half of Clemson basketball during the Brownell era, and knocking down six 3-pointers in the first half. En route to taking a 15-point lead during the first half, Clemson made 10 field goals in a row.

Simms capped off the Tigers' offensive showcase in the first half with a putback dunk just before the intermission. Bolstering its lead, Clemson manufactured an 8-0 run to start the second half. Tyson pulled off a couple of athletic plays in the second half, including a 3-point play and a two-handed slam.

Dawes, who dropped 13 of his 22 points in the first half, continued to shine in the second half, leading Clemson to an 82-64 triumph. The Tigers will remain on the road for their upcoming contest against Georgia Tech (13-14, 7-9).