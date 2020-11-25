CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Tigers topple Furman 83-43 in opener

Tylar Bennett pulled down a game-high seven rebounds and matched a career-best mark with five blocks. Furman's Tierra Hodges garnered a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards.

Washington set the tone for Clemson out of the gate by netting the first points of the game via a jumper. The Tigers led 10-2 early on and sported a 15-12 lead through one quarter of action. Elliott closed out of the first quarter by with a buzzer-beater in the lane after receiving a perfect feed from Hipp on the inbound pass. In the first half, Clemson made five three-balls and forced 12 turnovers en route to leading 37-21 at the intermission.

After outscoring Furman 22-9 in the second period, Clemson continued to pull away in the third quarter. Ten different Tigers scored on the afternoon, with great ball movement serving as a fixture in the rout. In the fourth quarter, yet another perfectly placed inbound pass worked in Clemson's favor, with Elliott throwing a home run to Danae McNeal, who broke free down the court and laid it in. The Paladins were held scoreless for the final 6:56 of action, as Clemson came away with a lopsided 83-43 triumph.

Following a short turnaround, the Tigers will return to the court and battle the Presbyterian College Blue Hose (0-0) on Friday, Nov. 27. The contest at Littlejohn will tip off at 5 p.m. and air on ACC Network.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0