CLEMSON WOMEN: UNC women visit Clemson and get 77-64 win

CLEMSON — Clemson women's basketball came out on the losing end of a matchup with North Carolina on Thursday, falling 77-64 to the Tar Heels in a home game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (10-10, 5-10) made 44.8 percent of their shot attempts, while the Tar Heels (11-8, 6-8) recorded a field goal percentage of 45.6.

UNC edged Clemson 37-35 in the rebounding battle and made five 3-pointers, compared to the Tigers' total of six treys.

"This was a really disappointing defensive effort coupled with too many turnovers," Clemson head coach Amanda Butler said. "We didn't take care of the basketball. North Carolina has a very good transition offense, and we didn't do a good job on transition defense.

"It was a combination of a lot of things that didn't go our way. You have to give North Carolina credit for dictating the game."

Delicia Washington led Clemson in scoring with 15 points. She also tallied six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Mikayla Hayes, who shot 5-for-7 from the floor, and Kendall Spray scored 11 points apiece. In addition, Spray pulled down six boards and was credited with a pair of steals. Amari Robinson corralled a team-best seven rebounds. For North Carolina, Stephanie Watts scored a game-high 26 points.

The Tigers will remain home for their next contest on Thursday, Feb. 25. Clemson is set to host the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7, 6-7). The contest, which is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m., will be televised on ACC Network.

