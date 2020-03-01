CLEMSON WOMEN: Tigers fall to Ga. Tech

CLEMSON — In their final home contest of the 2019-20 regular season, the Clemson Tigers fell to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday. The Tigers challenged the Yellow Jackets in the second half, but Georgia Tech came away with a 56-44 win.

Clemson (7-22, 3-15) shot 39.6 from the field, and Georgia Tech (19-10, 9-9) finished with a shooting percentage of 42.4. The Tigers amassed 26 points in the paint and 17 points off the bench. Georgia Tech pulled down 34 rebounds and tabbed 13 assists. In addition, Clemson notched 10 points off 10 Georgia Tech turnovers.

Playing on Senior Day, senior forward Kobi Thornton led the Tigers in scoring, tallying 11 points by going 5-for-12 from the floor and 1-for-2 at the charity stripe. Thornton surpassed Clemson legend Amy Geren on Clemson’s all-time scoring list, moving into 13th place. She currently has 1,405 points to her name. Shania Meertens chipped in eight points and matched her season-high rebounding mark with six boards. Nique Cherry added seven points and six rebounds off the bench. Also of note, senior guard Chyna Cotton played solid defense and corralled two boards. Georgia Tech’s Lotta-Maj Lahtinen recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

