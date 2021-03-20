CLEMSON WOMEN: Tigers fall to Blue Hens in WNIT Regional Semis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a contest that was hotly contested through three quarters of play, Clemson was on the wrong end of a late-game surge by its opponent on Saturday. Delaware pulled away down the stretch and defeated Clemson in the second round of the WNIT. The Tigers lost the Charlotte Regional matchup versus the Blue Hens 87-74 at Bojangles Coliseum, thereby ending Clemson's season.

Clemson (12-14) made 37.5 percent of its shot attempts, and Delaware (23-4) posted a field goal percentage of 45.9. The Tigers made four 3-pointers and were an efficient 22-of-26 at the charity stripe. They also forced the Blue Hens into committing 23 turnovers and outscored Delaware 38-22 in the paint. Also of note, Clemson hauled in 40 rebounds and scored 20 second-chance points. Delaware made six shots from beyond the arc and collected 46 boards.

With one of her best performances in a Clemson uniform, Delicia Washington commandeered the Tigers with a game-high 28 points to go along with her eight rebounds. She was a perfect 14-for-14 at the free throw line. Gabby Elliott notched 17 points and seven boards, and Kendall Spray made a trio of threes in the process of scoring 12 points. Destiny Thomas dished out five of Clemson's 11 assists, and Nique Cherry attained six rebounds. For the Blue Hens, Jasmine Dickey scored a team-leading 26 points.