CLEMSON WOMEN: Tigers down Ohio, advance

Just eight seconds into the game, Spray knocked down a 3-pointer off an assist by Washington. Ohio rattled off 13 straight points after that, though, taking a 13-3 lead. Clemson chipped away at its deficit and trailed 18-13 at the conclusion of the first quarter. The Tigers' final basket of the period came on a lay-in by Washington after she caught a pass from Weronika Hipp in midair.

In the second quarter, Robinson stole the ball and drove to the hoop for a bucket that pulled the Tigers within one. Soon afterward, an Elliott layup at the 5:43 mark gave the Tigers their first lead since 3-0. Elliott made the shot while being fouled and put Clemson ahead 24-22 via the ensuing free throw. In the midst of the Tigers extended their lead, Bennett made a mark on the defensive end with an emphatic block. Clemson went on to take a 31-29 lead into the half.

Spray netted a trey to give the Tigers a seven-point edge early in the third quarter. After the Bobcats took a 37-36 lead, Clemson scored five straight points, two of which came on a hard-fought shot down low by Washington. Elliott beat the buzzer to close out the third quarter with a three-ball made possible by a feed from Washington. The game-tying shot resulted in the fourth quarter beginning with the score knotted at 48-48.