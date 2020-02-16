CLEMSON WOMEN: Thornton Records Double-Double as Clemson Falls to Miami

CLEMSON — Clemson fell to Miami at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday. Kobi Thornton recorded her second double-double of the season for the Tigers, but the Hurricanes knocked down 13 3-pointers and pulled out a 63-48 win.

Clemson (7-19, 3-12) and Miami (13-12, 5-9) were fairly even in the shooting efficiency department. The Hurricanes shot 38.5 percent from the floor, and the Tigers finished with a shooting percentage of 37.5. However, Miami went 13-for-27 from 3-point range and benefited from 19 bench points. The Tigers forced 19 turnovers, which led to 17 points, and tallied 24 points in the paint.

Thornton scored 19 points to go along with a season-high 11 rebounds. She surpassed the 750-rebound mark for her career and made several impressive plays at the rim on the afternoon. Kendall Spray sank four 3-balls as part of a 14-point showing, with 12 of her 14 points coming in the first half. She also tabbed four assists. Mikayla Hayes pulled down six rebounds and also notched four points off the bench. Mykea Gray manned the charge for Miami with 17 points, five boards and four assists. She netted four treys.