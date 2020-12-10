Clemson women defeat Virginia in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kicking off ACC play with a convincing win on the road, Clemson upended Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday. Sparked by a career performance from Danae McNeal, the Tigers led for nearly the entire game and defeated the Cavaliers 71-55.

Clemson (6-0, 1-0) shot 43.1 percent from the field and held Virginia (0-4, 0-1) to a shooting percentage of 29.5. The Tigers knocked down four 3-pointers but made most of their offensive impact inside the arc, amassing 32 points in the paint. The story of the game was Clemson's bench production, with the Tiger reserves racking up a grand total of 40 points. The Cavaliers committed 17 turnovers, which resulted in 12 Clemson points being scored. Also of note, Clemson out-rebounded Virginia 49-34 and finished with 18 offensive boards and 22 second-chance points.

McNeal scored a career-high 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting and served as Clemson's leading scorer on the afternoon. Gabby Elliott tallied 10 points and corralled nine boards, making her one of the game's top rebounders, as Hannah Hank also notched nine rebounds. Hank went 4-of-6 from the floor en route to scoring eight points. Kendall Spray chipped in nine points, and Destiny Thomas recorded eight points to go along with her four assists and game-high three steals. Virginia's Amandine Toi scored 23 points and was 8-for-20 on field goal attempts.