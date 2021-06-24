CLEMSON WOMEN: Butler picks Edwards as new assistant

CLEMSON -- Clemson head coach Amanda Butler announced the hiring of Priscilla Edwards as the staff’s newest assistant coach.

Edwards comes to Clemson after finishing her fifth season at Providence College as associate head coach of the women’s basketball program in 2020-21.

Prior to her time at Providence, Edwards spent three years as an assistant coach at St. John’s (2012-15). During her time with the Red Storm, she helped to develop and mentor four WNBA Draft selections, including Nadirah McKenith and Shenneika Smith, who were the first such selections in program history in 2013. She also assisted with signing the Red Storm’s 12th-ranked recruiting class in 2014.

Additionally, St. John’s advanced to the postseason during each of Edwards’ three seasons with the program, including two 20-win seasons. In 2014-15, St. John’s finished the year with a 23-11 record and earned an invitation to the WNIT. The Red Storm followed with back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015.