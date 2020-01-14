{{featured_button_text}}
Newman dunks on Duke

Clemson guard John Newman III (15) dunks over Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during first-half action in Clemson, S.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Clemson won the game 79-72, after having won against North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in 60 attempts on Saturday.

 Travis Bell, Sideline Carolina

CLEMSON (AP) — Clemson gave its weary fans something to celebrate a night after losing the national championship game in football, getting a career-high 25 points from Aamir Simms in a 79-72 upset of No. 3 Duke on Tuesday night.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney not going to mourn title loss

It was the highest-profile upset for the Tigers since beating No. 1 North Carolina on their home court in February 2001. And just like that day, students rushed the court at Littlejohn Coliseum.

It was the first Atlantic Coast Conference loss for the Blue Devils (15-2, 5-1), who came into the game leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points.

Clemson stuns UNC 79-76 in OT, earns 1st win in Chapel Hill

The Tigers completed one of the rarest of ACC doubles. They beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history Saturday, ending a 59-game losing streak on the Tar Heels' home court.

Clemson (9-7, 3-3) has now beaten North Carolina and Duke in back-to-back games twice. The other time came in 1990, when the Tigers won their only regular-season title in 67 ACC seasons.

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

Less than 24 hours earlier, The Tigers’ football team fell short in its bid for a third national championship in five seasons, losing 42-25 to LSU in the College Football Playoff championship game at the Superdome in New Orleans.

No one expects the Tigers to make a run to the title in basketball, but for one night, they showed they could thump one of the country’s best teams.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments