Clemson, Honor rally past No. 18 Florida State 77-67

The Seminoles opened sluggishly, starting 0 of 5 from the field with six turnovers in less than five minutes.

The Tigers couldn't take advantage, though, and the Seminoles soon found their shooting touch as they broke away from a 21-all tie and closed the half with 13-8 run.

Wyatt Wilkes, who came in averaging less than four points a game, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the half to keep Clemson at arms length.

Florida State, though, had difficulty against Clemson's scoring defense, which leads the ACC and is third nationally at fewer than 54 points a game. The Seminoles had 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, entering the game averaging 13 miscues per game.

THE BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles couldn't take advantage of Clemson's cold shooting early and that eventually cost them when the Tigers continued playing solid defense and made shots in the second half for the comeback victory.

Clemson: The host Tigers defeated a ranked Florida State team for the second straight time, topping then sixth-ranked Seminoles 70-69 on Al-Amir Dawes court-length, game-winning drive.

UP NEXT

Florida State is scheduled to play No. 20 Duke at home on Saturday night.

Clemson heads to play at Miami on Saturday.

