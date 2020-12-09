CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers torch Terps 67-51 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CLEMSON (AP) — Aamir Simms scored 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes and John Newman III each added 12 points, and Clemson beat Maryland 67-51 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The game came a week after the Tigers, now 4-0 this season, took a home win against South Carolina State on the same floor.

Clemson made five 3-pointers in the opening nine minutes to build a 19-6 lead. The Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way, including 38-15 at halftime after holding Maryland to 6-of-23 shooting (26.1%).

Simms had 12 points in the first half, and Clemson made as many 3-pointers (six) as Maryland’s field-goal total.

Nick Honor added 10 points and Alex Hemenway eight for Clemson, which received seven votes in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday. Hemenway was one of four players with two 3-pointers as the Tigers shot 9 of 20 from distance.

Clemson's second-half lead never dropped below 12 points.

The Tigers limited the Terrapins to just eight points in the final 9:43 of the first half. Late in the half, Simms netted a spot-up three to increase the Tigers' point total to 38, and Clemson took a commanding 23-point lead into the intermission.