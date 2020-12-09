CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers torch Terps 67-51 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CLEMSON (AP) — Aamir Simms scored 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes and John Newman III each added 12 points, and Clemson beat Maryland 67-51 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The game came a week after the Tigers, now 4-0 this season, took a home win against South Carolina State on the same floor.
Clemson made five 3-pointers in the opening nine minutes to build a 19-6 lead. The Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way, including 38-15 at halftime after holding Maryland to 6-of-23 shooting (26.1%).
Simms had 12 points in the first half, and Clemson made as many 3-pointers (six) as Maryland’s field-goal total.
Nick Honor added 10 points and Alex Hemenway eight for Clemson, which received seven votes in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday. Hemenway was one of four players with two 3-pointers as the Tigers shot 9 of 20 from distance.
Clemson's second-half lead never dropped below 12 points.
The Tigers limited the Terrapins to just eight points in the final 9:43 of the first half. Late in the half, Simms netted a spot-up three to increase the Tigers' point total to 38, and Clemson took a commanding 23-point lead into the intermission.
Newman made magic happen on several athletic drives to the hoop, and Dawes and Honor both had success on pull-up jumpers out of the fast break during one stretch.
Dawes scored eight consecutive Clemson points late in the second half, helping the Tigers hold off the Terps and come away with the 67-51 win.
Donta Scott was the only player for Maryland (4-1) in double figures with 11 points. The Terrapins were held to 20-of-50 shooting.
NEXT GAME: Clemson is scheduled to play Alabama in Atlanta inside State Farm Arena on ACC Network coverage, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving.
Maryland opens Big Ten play at home on Monday against No. 21 Rutgers.
Tar Heels add game with North Carolina Central
No. 16 North Carolina has added a men's basketball home game against North Carolina Central for Saturday.
The schools announced the game Wednesday.
The Tar Heels were originally scheduled to host Elon, but that game was put on hold after that program paused team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The UNC-N.C. Central game brings together two nearby programs, with the Tar Heels based in Chapel Hill and the Eagles of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference based in Durham about 20 minutes away.
