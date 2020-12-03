CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers take 75-38 home win against SC State

CLEMSON (AP) — Hunter Tyson had 13 points and six rebounds in just 13 minutes of play, while freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 11 points and Clemson beat South Carolina State 75-38 on Wednesday night in the Tigers' home opener.
Tyson capped a 10-0 run in the first half with a 3-pointer for a 20-point lead, and he finished with 10 points in the opening 20 minutes to help Clemson build a 36-18 lead. Clyde Trapp made two free throws for a 30-point lead with 6:36 left in the second half.
Clemson (3-0 record) shot 47 percent from the field, scored 25 points off 24 S.C. State turnovers and had a 36-13 advantage in bench points.
Clemson received four votes in the the AP Top 25 poll on Monday after victories over Mississippi State and Purdue in the Space Coast Challenge.
Aamir Simms had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes against S.C. State.
"Coming in, we thought 3-point shooting was the one way South Carolina State could keep the game close, but they made only one and got only 14 off," Brad Brownell, Clemson's head men's basketball coach, said.
"To sustain our defense the way we did, especially in the second half, was really impressive.
"I told the guys at halftime that Hunter was playing the best of anyone on tour team, and it had to do with rebounding as much as anything. He did a great job of rebounding balls that weren't even in his area. We played efficient offense, so that was nice to see. That was a nice way to take care of business here tonight."
Sebastian Guitian had 10 points and six rebounds for S.C. State (0-3 record). Jemal Davis added 8 points, a rebound and 2 steals for the Bulldogs.
The Tigers forced 24 turnovers and converted those turnovers into 25 points.
Clemson shot 46.6 percent from the floor and made eight 3-pointers.
The Tigers also went 13-for-17 on free throws and won the rebounding battle 38-33.
On top of 36 bench points and 36 points in the paint, Clemson amassed 17 assists and 10 steals.
Fourteen different players entered the game for the Tigers, and 12 of them entered their names into the scoring column.
Clemson jumped out to an 8-2 lead, which was capped off by Prosper sinking a layup for his first points as a Tiger. Soon afterward, Simms posterized a defender with an emphatic slam dunk. Tyson placed the Tigers ahead 16-6 by way of a three-ball from the corner and proceeded to put Clemson up 20-10 via a dunk. Impressive dunking was a fixture of Clemson's winning performance, including a breakaway slam thrown down by (Lower Richland product) Trapp after the veteran guard stole an inbound pass.
Trapp's aforementioned rim-rocker, which followed a 3-pointer by Trapp on the previous Clemson possession, increased the Tigers' advantage to 15 points with 7:12 to play in the first half.
Clemson led 36-18 at the break, and the Tigers produced an 18-8 run during the first 7:02 of the second half en route to pulling away from the Bulldogs.
Tyson got in on the dunking action early in the second half by driving the baseline and throwing it down. Parker Fox put the finishing touches on the lopsided triumph with a trey in the final minute, resulting in the 75-38 final score.
Following a week-long layoff, the Tigers will be back in action against the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, with a home game on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
SC State will play Saturday at UNC Asheville at 2 p.m., before a Monday game at Charlotte.
