CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers surprise No. 5 Louisville

Nwora's only basket was a 3-pointer with 1:52 to play that drew his team within 11 points, as close as they'd come down the stretch.

The slump dropped Louisville out of first in the ACC after No. 7 Duke topped Notre Dame on Saturday to improve to 12-2 in the league.

Nwora had a season-low two points (he shot 1 of 6 from the field) in the loss at Georgia Tech and Chris Mack gave freshman Samuell Williamson his first start of the season.

But even when Nwora returned, it didn't help the Cardinals much in the opening half as they struggled to penetrate Clemson's defense.

Louisville made only five of its 32 field-goal attempts the first 20 minutes.

The Tigers, who have often struggled to make shots this year, had no such trouble early on. They made their first five attempts (including 3-pointers by Johnny Newman and Mack) to take a 12-5 lead that they increased to 17 points by halftime.

Sutton led Louisville with 18 points.

Mack didn't have an answer to why his team is struggling.

"The teams we're playing are too together and we're not right now," he said. "It's unfortunate, but it happens sometimes and my job is to keep our team on course and get better."