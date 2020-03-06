CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers stung as Jackets get 65-62 win

CLEMSON — Michael Devoe had 20 points including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left as Georgia Tech rallied from nine points down in the final five minutes to defeat Clemson 65-62 on Friday night.

It was a satisfying end to the season for the Yellow Jackets (17-14, 11-9 Atlantic Coast Conference), who earlier this week announced it would not contest its NCAA ban from playing in the postseason this year.

Georgia Tech has won four straight — including both games against Clemson — and six of its last seven.

Although, that run looked in jeopardy when Clyde Trapp's two foul shots put the Tigers (15-15, 9-11) up 59-50 with 5:15 to play. But Clemson's inconsistent shooting this season — it entered ninth in ACC field goal percentage — struck again at the worst possible moment.

The Tigers made just one of their last 11 shots, including Tevin Mack's potential game-tying three with two seconds to go.

Georgia Tech's 11 conference wins are the most since the 1995-96 Yellow Jackets went 13-3 to finish first in the league regular season.