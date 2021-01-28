CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers stop skid; Simms helps take down No. 25 Louisville

The prospects of ending it against the Cardinals and Jones seemed slim, too, with Louisville averaging better than 70 points.

However, Clemson clamped down throughout the contest.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said the Tigers made it difficult on Jones. "They had guys in the lane when he got the ball there, they bodied him and rode him and put hands on him and you've got to be able to play through contact," he said. "You give Clemson a lot of credit. They had a plan, and they executed that plan defensively."

Hunter Tyson's jumper with 7:34 left put the Tigers up for good while Louisville couldn't buy a bucket as it missed six of its next seven shots.

When Dawes connected for his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 2:51 left, Clemson had its biggest lead of the game at 49-41.

Louisville closed to 49-45, but Simms converted a three-point play to build back the lead.

The Cardinals, who shot 32%, had their fewest points in a game this season.

Louisville came in hoping to stay in that next tier behind Virginia, perfect so far in the league at 7-0. The Cardinals bounced back from two straight defeats with a win over Duke this past Saturday and hoped to carry that momentum into Clemson.