CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers snap 3-game skid with 72-52 win over erratic Pitt

The Tigers (12-12, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their seventh straight over the Panthers (15-10, 6-8) by emerging from a shooting funk to snap a three-game losing streak. Clemson shot 50% (22 of 44) from the field, including 13 of 22 (59%) from 3-point range after shooting just 22% from 3 during their recent slide.

Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 11 points and Au'Diese Toney chipped in 10 but the Panthers couldn't seem to figure out Clemson's zone defense. Pitt shot just 31% (15 of 48) from the floor even with the return of guard Ryan Murphy, who was scoreless in 16 minutes after missing three games while recovering from a concussion.

The Tigers have struggled to score recently, averaging just 48.3 points during the slide they brought to Petersen Events Center. Early on it appeared it would be more of the same. Clemson missed its first five shots and looked out of sorts until Simms started attacking the lane before kicking the ball for open looks behind the 3-point line. The Tigers knocked down six 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes to take a 32-24 lead as the Panthers ended the first half with nearly as many turnovers (seven) as made baskets (eight).