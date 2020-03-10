CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers open ACC tourney play against Hurricanes

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers (15-15 overall, 9-11 ACC) begin their quest for the program's first ACC Tournament title on Wednesday when they take on Miami (15-15, 7-13) at noon in Greensboro, N.C.

The game between the 8th-seeded Tigers and 9th-seeded Hurricanes will be televised on ESPN.

Clemson is looking to bounce back strong after losses last week to Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are serving a one-year postseason ban by the NCAA, so the annual ACC tourney will feature just 14 teams instead of 15, as Georgia Tech watches from home like most ACC fans.

Here's a breakdown:

What’s at stake?

The Tigers, who are not an NCAA tournament bubble team, are staring down an overall record below .500 with a loss in their first game.

That doesn’t eliminate them from NIT contention, since the tournament committee revamped their rules in 2017, but it would likely put Clemson on a tenuous bubble to get into the other postseason tournament.