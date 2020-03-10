CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers open ACC tourney play against Hurricanes

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers (15-15 overall, 9-11 ACC) begin their quest for the program's first ACC Tournament title on Wednesday when they take on Miami (15-15, 7-13) at noon in Greensboro, N.C.
The game between the 8th-seeded Tigers and 9th-seeded Hurricanes will be televised on ESPN.
Clemson is looking to bounce back strong after losses last week to Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are serving a one-year postseason ban by the NCAA, so the annual ACC tourney will feature just 14 teams instead of 15, as Georgia Tech watches from home like most ACC fans.
Here's a breakdown:
What’s at stake?
The Tigers, who are not an NCAA tournament bubble team, are staring down an overall record below .500 with a loss in their first game.
That doesn’t eliminate them from NIT contention, since the tournament committee revamped their rules in 2017, but it would likely put Clemson on a tenuous bubble to get into the other postseason tournament.
There are 12 Power 6 teams currently ranked ahead of the Tigers in the NET rankings that are above .500 and not in Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN bracketology. Last year, 14 Power 6 teams received at-large bids into the NIT, which must take mid-major schools that won their regular-season league title, but lost in their conference tournament.
A loss to Miami, which ranks 21 spots behind the Tigers in the NET, would put Clemson at a three-game losing streak, which wouldn’t appeal to the fan base or the NIT committee.
Last meeting
Clemson lost to Miami 73-68 in overtime on New Year’s Eve. The Tigers led by 10 points with 12:53 left, but couldn’t close the game out with a win. Aamir Simms scored 21 points to lead Clemson, while the Hurricanes got 27 points from guard Chris Lykes.
Miami scouting report
The Hurricanes enter the game off an overtime win over Syracuse last Saturday that clinched the ninth seed in Greensboro and ended a three-game losing skid. Lykes, who leads the team with 15.2 points per game, missed four games in late January/early February due to injury, and the team went 1-3 during that stretch.
DJ Vasiljevic (13.1) and Kameron McGusty (12.5) also average double figures in scoring.
Who’s next?
A victory would pit Clemson against Florida State, the No. 1 seed in Greensboro. The Seminoles won the regular-season title outright, finishing a game ahead of Louisville, Duke and Virginia.
Clemson upset then-sixth ranked FSU on an Al-Amir Dawes' layup with 1 second left in a 70-69 win on Feb. 29.
By the numbers
Clemson is 20-65 all-time in the ACC tournament and 4-9 under Brownell.
- The Tigers are 7-27 all-time at Greensboro Coliseum in the ACC tourney.
- The Tigers are 0-1 against Miami in the conference tournament, last facing off in 2006.
- The only ACC team Clemson holds a winning record against is Boston College (3-0).
- In 8-9 seeded games since 1992, Clemson is 3-9.
- Bill Yarborough (1955) and Jim Brennan (1962) are tied for the school record for most points in an ACC tournament game: 34.
- Clemson has never played four current ACC teams (Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse) in the tournament.
Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.SI.com/college/Clemson