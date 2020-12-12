 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers hold off Alabama
0 comments
editor's pick
CLEMSON BASKETBALL

CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers hold off Alabama

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clemson tiger paw

ATLANTA (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 10 points and Clemson stayed undefeated with a 64-56 win over Alabama in the final game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Saturday night.

Holiday Discount at TheTandD.com

The Tigers (5-0) earned their fourth nonconference Power Five win of the season with wins against Mississippi State, Purdue and Maryland already on their resumé.

Jonathan Baehre scored six of Clemson's 10 straight points to pull away in the final six minutes. Baehre's layup with 42 seconds left capped the run at 64-55.

CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers torch Terps 67-51 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Crimson Tide (3-2) trailed almost the entire second half, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Jordan Bruner and John Petty Jr. sparked a 16-3 run that gave Alabama the lead at 55-54 on Herbert Jones's basket with 6:10 left. Petty had eight of his 10 points during the run.

Jones led the Crimson Tide with 17 points, including 11-of-12 shooting from the foul line.

College basketball

Sunday games

  • Jacksonville at S.C. State, 2 p.m.
  • Clemson (W) at Pittsburgh, noon
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dabo Swinney Press Conference || The NC State Game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News