CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers get exhibition win over Georgia Southwestern State

CLEMSON – Clemson University men’s basketball defeated Georgia Southwestern State 77-51 in its lone exhibition of the preseason before the regular season and home opener on Nov. 9 against Presbyterian.

It was all Tigers from the beginning, as the Hurricanes never led again after pulling ahead 10-9 at the 15:36 mark. The Tigers would use a 25-4 run spanning the final four minutes of the first half and the nearly the first six minutes of the second half to pull away. The Tigers’ largest lead of the game was 31.

PJ Hall led the Tigers in scoring with 23 points on the night and was 11-for-14 from the field. 21 of those points were scored in the first half. Hall added four rebounds and two blocked shots in the effort.

Freshman Ian Schieffelin was the other Tiger scoring in double-digit points, tallying 13 on the game while hitting 6-of-7 shots from the floor. Overall, Clemson was 33-for-63 (52.4 percent) from the field. Nick Honor led the team with seven assists, while Hunter Tyson took control under the basket with a team-leading seven rebounds.

Clemson hosts Presbyterian at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Littlejohn for their official start to the season and its home opener.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0